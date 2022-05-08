ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Perfect weather for Mother’s Day

By David Nussbaum, Michael Haynes
 4 days ago

Mother’s Day, Sunday will be sunny and warmer by afternoon as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. Despite the chilly start, high temperatures will be back in the lower to mid 80s.

Next Week Outlook : A ridge of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. Monday through Wednesday. We will have plenty of sunshine each day and it will become hot. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Monday, but we could be in the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. An upper-level low will move from the Atlantic into Georgia on Thursday and Friday. This will send clouds into Alabama along with a few showers possible on Friday. High temperatures will be in the 80s each day.

