Pillar Award winner

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Merchandizers Needed. Are you looking for ways to help your local community? Do you want a new and fun volunteer opportunity? St. Vincent de Paul is in search of volunteers who can assist with getting priced products to the floor. Tap into your creative side, helping make items more desirable on how they are displayed. Merchandising is an important part of our thrift store, we receive and price donations daily. Contact Jordan May at jmay@svdpwausau.org and Kim Kuske at kuske@svdpwausau.org or call 715-298-3028.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 29 MINUTES AGO