While the Eagles only made five selections during the draft weekend, they were able to add some of the top talents from the UDFA class. Even though they didn’t draft any defensive backs, the Eagles went out and signed some of the top corners that went undrafted. The chances of these players turning into superstars or key contributors are low, but nonetheless, a lot of these players could end up making the final 53 and contributing in some fashion.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO