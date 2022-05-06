Man Admits Torching St. Cloud Bar

We're slowly but surely coming up on summertime and all of our fun summer plans! Something that a lot of Minnesotans like to do with their summer is spending it on the water. That could be on a pontoon, on a kayak, swimming, etc. There are all sorts of options. And there's actually a new option that you can try out at a Minnesota lake this summer: swan boats.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO