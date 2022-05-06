ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

Former Alabama police officer, wife charged with chemical endangerment of child

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJq2a_0fVGyLYm00

The Covington County Drug Task Force on Thursday charged a former Andalusia police officer with chemical endangerment of a child and failure to report chemical endangerment of a child. The officer had been terminated last week.

Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson said as soon as the APD learned of a DTF investigation at the home of Officer Brian Baxley, an internal investigation was conducted and Baxley was immediately placed on administrative leave. Hudson said Baxley was terminated last week after a due process hearing determined he had violated department policies.

“The APD will not tolerate its officers participating in illegal or unethical behavior,” Chief Hudson said. “As soon as we learned of the investigation, we began to take steps to ensure that our policies and procedures for dealing with situations like this one were maintained. Officer Baxley was terminated before the DTF filed charges against him.”

Baxley was arrested Thursday, and his total bond was set at $253,000. His wife, Mary Elizabeth Baxley, also was charged with chemical endangerment of a child, possession of marijuana II, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her total bond was set at $2,500.

Hudson expressed his appreciation to the Drug Task Force for working the criminal investigation.

“The investigation was handled professionally and without bias, regardless of Baxley’s affiliation with law enforcement,” Hudson said.

Comments / 11

Related
PennLive.com

Son, 21, charged with killing his mother, wounding her boyfriend and another man: Alabama police

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in a weekend Birmingham, Alabama, shooting that left his mother dead and two others wounded. Jamari Lee Cook is charged with murder in the Friday slaying of his mother, 46-year-old Veronica Joseph, Birmingham police announced Tuesday. He is also charged with attempted murder in the wounding of Joseph’s boyfriend and another man who is not a relative.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Andalusia, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Covington County, AL
Andalusia, AL
Crime & Safety
Covington County, AL
Crime & Safety
BBC

Former US police officer charged with murder in death of 12-year-old

A former Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder for fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in the back during a chaotic foot chase in early March. Authorities say that Edsaul Mendoza, 26, engaged in a "tactically unsound" pursuit of Thomas "TJ" Siderio and shot him despite knowing he was unarmed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Hudson
WRBL News 3

MCSO Correctional Officer remains in custody after being accused of providing contraband to inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WAFF

“Casey wanted to die,” Former attorney provides unique perspective on escaped inmate, Casey White

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An attorney who used to represent escaped inmate Casey White is sharing some insight into White’s personality and time behind bars. Attorney Dale Bryant handled Casey White’s appeals for the 2015 incident that got him arrested in Limestone County. Bryant said that Casey had the trust of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and was made a trustee in the Limestone County Jail.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Criminal Investigation#A Due#Endangerment#Dtf#The Drug Task Force
WDEF

Passenger killed by flying tire on I 75

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga investigators report a passenger was killed in a wreck on I 75 this morning. It happened just before noon near Volkswagen Drive. Traffic investigators say a Chevy was pulling a trailer heading north. A wheel came off from the trailer and bounced across the concrete...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy