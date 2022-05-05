ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

The Wallis Invites Early-Career Classical Strings Musicians and Pianists to Apply for Inaugural Walter and Peggy Grauman Classical Music Fellowship

By The Wallis
 4 days ago

(Beverly Hills, CA, May 3, 2022) – The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts seeks submissions from classical strings musicians and pianists for the inaugural Walter and Peggy Grauman Fellowship in Classical Music. This new program is part of GRoW @ The Wallis, The Wallis’ education and outreach department. The...

