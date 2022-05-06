ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neil Young Drops More Live Recordings from ‘Official Bootleg Series’

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ejad_0fVGqbCc00

Today (May 6), famed songwriter and performer Neil Young has released three more live recordings from his Official Bootleg Series.

These include performances from Royce Hall in 1971, which was a solo acoustic set recorded on January 30 on the UCLA campus; a performance from Dorothy Chandler Pavillion in 1971, which was also solo acoustic (and the last U.S. show of Young’s solo career); and a live performance at The Bottom Line, which was an unannounced surprise set from New York City in 1974.

Fans can see the full track list from the new releases below.

The Official Bootleg Series was launched last fall with the release of Carnegie Hall 1970. These releases come from refurbished analog tape recordings from Young’s archives.

The OBS Series is available via The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives, all music retailers everywhere, and most DSPs. The vinyl editions will follow on June 3. NYA Greedy Hand Store purchases on LP or CD come with a free hi-res digital audio download of the album.

Neil Young Official Bootleg Seriestrack listings:

OBS 3: Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

(Los Angeles: February 1, 1971)

  1. On the Way Home
  2. Tell Me Why
  3. Old Man
  4. Journey Through the Past
  5. Cowgirl in the Sand
  6. Heart of Gold
  7. A Man Needs a Maid
  8. Sugar Mountain
  9. Don’t Let It Bring You Down
  10. Love in Mind
  11. The Needle and the Damage Done
  12. Ohio
  13. See the Sky About to Rain
  14. I Am a Child
  15. Dance Dance Dance

OBS 4: Royce Hall

(Los Angeles: January 30, 1971)

  1. On the Way Home
  2. Tell Me Why
  3. Old Man
  4. Journey Through the Past
  5. Cowgirl in the Sand
  6. Heart of Gold
  7. A Man Needs a Maid
  8. See the Sky About to Rain
  9. Sugar Mountain
  10. Don’t Let It Bring You Down
  11. Love in Mind
  12. The Needle and the Damage Done
  13. Ohio
  14. Down by the River
  15. Dance Dance Dance
  16. I Am a Child

OBS 5: Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live The Bottom Line)

(NYC: May 16, 1974)

  1. Pushed It Over The End
  2. Long May You Run
  3. Greensleeves
  4. Ambulance Blues
  5. Helpless
  6. Revolution Blues
  7. On the Beach
  8. Roll Another Number (For the Road)
  9. Motion Pictures
  10. Pardon My Heart
  11. Dance Dance Dance

Photo by DH Lovelife / Warner Records

