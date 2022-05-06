'Shrek the Musical' at Burnsville High

Photo scourtesy of Alan Pierce

Ryan Hanneken as Lord Farquaad and the Duloc Dancers will bring “Shrek the Musical” to life at Burnsville High School. Eight performances will take stage from May 12-21 at the school’s Mraz Center for the Performing Arts. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. and Saturday matinees are 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $10 for students. For tickets or more information, visit www.mrazcenter.ludus.com.