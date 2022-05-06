ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Man steals lawnmower, cuts victim’s grass, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xv711_0fVGlCrq00

( WFLA ) — A suspected thief in Texas made off with an unusual item last week — a lawnmower — but not before mowing the victim’s front and back yards, according to police.

The Port Arthur Police Department said Marcus Hubbard stole the lawnmower from a Texas homeowner on April 1 and used it to cut their grass.

Authorities released a video of the unusual incident in an effort to track the man down.

Dead shark found gutted, hanging from Florida school’s rafters

Police said Hubbard was seen on security cameras removing the lawnmower on April Fools’ Day and cutting the grass with it.

When officers arrived, they saw Hubbard running from the area while dragging the lawnmower behind him. He eventually abandoned the mower in an alley, according to police.

Officers asked anyone with information about Hubbard’s whereabouts to come forward.

It was unclear if Hubbard edged before he took off.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Trio arrested in Walmart theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three women were arrested Monday after they were accused of stealing from an Odessa Walmart. Illianet Marrero, 44, Eliany Soto Figueroa, 20, and Danay Daniel, 30, have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Port Arthur, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lawn Mowers#Security Camera#Property Crime#Wfla#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Woman groped boy aboard Bronx bus, police say

TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman groped a 14-year-old boy inside a moving bus in the Bronx, police said Friday. Around 4:45 p.m. on March 31, the suspect grabbed the boy’s crotch over his clothes aboard a northbound BX41 bus in the vicinity of East Tremont and Webster avenues, according to authorities. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
The Independent

Parents of woman ‘left to rot away on sofa for 12 years’ charged with murder

The parents of a Louisiana woman who was allegedly left to “rot away” on their sofa in her own waste for up to 12 years have been charged with second-degree murder. Clay and Sheila Fletcher were arrested and indicted on Monday, four months after their 36-year-old daughter Lacey’s emaciated body was found fused to the couch at their home in the town of Slaughter.Lacey was semi-naked and sitting upright in a sunken crevice in the sofa when she was found by a police officer, District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said.She weighed just 96 pounds (43 kgs) and was covered in urine,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

WWE Legend arrested for homicide in DUI crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) –DUI charges are the least concern right now for a WWE Legend that was involved in a deadly car crash as she’s now facing homicide charges, according to recent court documents. Tamara Sythch, better known as her WWE persona Sunny, was arrested May 6 and placed in prison for homicide, DUI, […]
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy