Evanston, IL

Police Department to host catalytic converter marking event, May 15

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatalytic converter thefts continue to be a concern across the country and can have a major financial impact on vehicle owners. The catalytic converter is a part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and can be costly to replace. Many police departments are working with residents to help take preventive measures to...

WGN News

North Chicago man mowing lawn killed in drive-by shooting

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — A North Chicago man mowing his lawn was killed Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting, police said. Just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a 49-year-old man critically injured from at least one gunshot. […]
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lawsuit filed against Waukegan gun range after employee discharged gun, ‘severely injuring’ patron

A lawsuit has been filed against a gun range in Waukegan after an employee discharged a gun, shooting himself and a 19-year-old patron, causing the teen to suffer a “severe” hand injury. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on April 1 at Caliber Tactical Gun Range, 3059 Washington Street in Waukegan. Waukegan Deputy Police Chief […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Man shot and critically wounded in Lincoln Park robbery on heels of seven other attacks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A horrifying shooting in the Lincoln Park neighborhood left a man fighting for his life early Friday, and it may have all been over a cellphone. The robbery happened just blocks away from where a DePaul University student was also robbed. Police Friday evening said in a community alert that it is part of a pattern of eight "related" attacks and robberies in the Lincoln Park and Lakeview areas within the past 48 hours. But later Friday evening, Chicago Police News Affairs said the shooting was only connected to one robbery targeting the DePaul student a few minutes earlier,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of armed carjackings in West Lawn and Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning residents Thursday of armed carjackings in the West Lawn and Marquette Park neighborhoods. In each incident, the offender approached the victims at gunpoint and demanded their vehicle.Incident times and locations:6300 Block of South Francisco on May 03, 2022, around 05:17 p.m.3900 Block of West 64th Street on May 05, 2022, around 03:12 a.m.The offender is described as a Male White-Hispanic, 14-18 years of age with a skinny to heavy build.Police remind residents:Always be aware of your surroundings.Report suspicious activity immediately.If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).Never pursue a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police.If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.Dial 911 immediately and remain on the scene when possible.Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Person stabbed at Arlington Heights gas station

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS,  Ill. (CBS) -- Police said they know who is behind a stabbing at a BP gas station in northwest suburban Arlington Heights. Police do not have that person in custody at this time. "There is no indication he poses a current threat to the public. Preliminary evidence suggests this is an isolated incident," police said in a written release. There was a huge police presence at the gas station at 2250 S. Arlington Heights Rd., at Algonquin Road, following the stabbing at 7:30 p.m. Police said a man was stabbed in the chest and remains in critical condition. Another man was treated for an arm injury on the scene and refused further care. 
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
ABC7 Chicago

CTA bus crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive injures 4 women, child

CHICAGO -- Four women and a child were taken to hospitals after a CTA bus crashed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood on the South Side Thursday morning. The three-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near 47th Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.
CHICAGO, IL
Motorious

Mayor’s Efforts To Recover Son's Stolen Truck Stirs Controversy

A Mayor in the south suburbs of Chicago is coming under fire after he took it upon himself to help locate his son's stolen vehicle. Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz and two police officers attempted to track the stolen Ford F-150 into another city, and people are calling it an abuse of power. On the other hand, the Mayor is saying this is completely blown out of proportion, who do you agree with?
TINLEY PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for suspect, vehicle following carjacking in Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- Police are searching for a suspect who carjacked a man in Hoffman Estates early Friday morning. Police said around 3:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of West Golf Road. Upon arrival, officers found the victim who said an armed male offender ordered him out of his vehicle. The offender got into the victim's vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle was later spotted around 5 a.m. in the area of Route 59 and Interstate 88 by another police jurisdiction. Officers attempted to make contact with the vehicle which then fled the area. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hoffman Estates Police Department at 847 882-1818, or contact Sergeant Dan Donohue at 847 781-2866 or by email at Daniel.Donohue@HoffmanEstates.org.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Reckless driver runs red in Illinois Medical District, killing male pedestrian, 33

A 33-year-old man who was fatally struck by a reckless motorist early this morning was the sixth pedestrian fatality on Chicago streets this year. According to the Chicago Police Department, at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday, May 6, a male was driving a Cadillac south on Damen Avenue when he ran a red light at Roosevelt Road. Both of these streets have six lanes at this intersection, which encourages deadly speeds.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Armed man inside Romeoville bank shot, killed by officer

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — An armed man was shot and killed inside a Romeoville bank Tuesday after taking multiple hostages, police said. At around 3:40 p.m., police responded to a Fifth Third Bank branch, located at 275 S. Weber. During a press conference Tuesday evening, Romeoville police said the man was shot and killed by a […]
ROMEOVILLE, IL
WGN News

2 women seriously injured in River North crash

CHICAGO — Two women were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in River North Monday morning, according to police. Police said a dark SUV was traveling westbound in the 300 block of West Ontario Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking a street light pole and then crashing […]
CHICAGO, IL

