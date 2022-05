ST. LOUIS – Officials are warning of various flood risks along the Mississippi River in the St. Louis area through the weekend following several days of rain. A flood warning has been issued for St. Louis County, St. Louis City and other counties along the Mississippi River through 1 a.m. Monday. The Mississippi River is expected to rise to a crest of 30 feet on Saturday afternoon, but could fall below flood stage by Saturday evening.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO