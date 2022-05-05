ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICYMI: NJEDA Has Provided Nearly $5.5M in Grants to Over 230 Small Businesses Through Main Street Recovery Program Since October

NJEDA to Launch Additional Financing Tool for Micro Businesses Next Month. Montclair, N.J. – In celebration of National Small Business Week, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) today announced plans to open applications for its Micro Business Loan next month, which will make additional funding resources available through the Authority’s...

Denver Launches New Program To Help Build ‘Generational Wealth’ Through Homeownership

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is leveling the playing field when it comes to building generational wealth through homeownership. Twenty days ago, the city launched a new program to give descendants of people who lived in redlined neighborhoods, help with mortgage down payments. (credit: CBS) The city has received 28 applications and approved 17 of them. That includes Dontral Starks, a father of five whose family is currently living in a three-bedroom house. The director of the program said it’s about righting wrongs. (credit: CBS) “I am proud of the Metro DPA (Down Payment Assistance) program because it’s going to give me the opportunity to get the...
