Since the world has slowly returned to some form of normalcy, the Tri-State has been fortunate to see a number of our favorite country artists add us to their list of tour dates. We've already had a couple of big shows come through with Eric Church late last year and Morgan Wallen in mid-April, and we still have Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett coming to Ford Center in September and October, respectively. Now we have another show to look forward to not long after those two with the announcement that Jake Owen is bringing his Up There Down Here tour to the Owensboro Sportscenter in November.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO