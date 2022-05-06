On3 releases their top 10 transfer portal QB rankings, where does Quinn Ewers land?

This offseason showed an influx of quarterbacks enter the transfer portal thanks to the new one-time transfer rule.

The wild coaching carousel was the primary reason for some of the movement, along with several of the nation’s top quarterbacks entering the portal to simply look for more playing time elsewhere.

Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart chose to leave USC once Lincoln Riley was hired, while Oklahoma lost two of their own playmakers due to the same coaching change.

Former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers left Ohio State due to the emergence of C.J. Stroud, and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels departed for West Virginia after receiving limited playing time behind Stetson Bennett.

On Friday, On3 released their rankings of the top 10 quarterbacks who entered the transfer portal in 2022. You may not be surprised by the two quarterbacks atop the list, but it’s interesting to note that Oklahoma’s new quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, did not make the cut.

5

Cameron Ward - Incarnate Word to Washington State

