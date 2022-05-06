ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Man Admits Torching St. Cloud Bar

By Luke Lonien
KROC News
KROC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Joesph man has pleaded guilty to intentionally setting his bar on fire as part of a scheme...

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

80-Year-Old Florida Grandpa Arrested for CP

80-Year-Old Florida Grandpa Arrested for CPFlorida Mugshot. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested an 80-year-old Venice man for Possession of Child Abuse Material. Detectives began their investigation in January when they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an image depicting child exploitation uploaded to a Microsoft server.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#The Press Bar And Parlor
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
KROC News

Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
KROC News

Highway Worker Killed in Southern Minnesota Work Zone Incident

Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young man from a southern Twin Cities suburb was the victim of a deadly incident in a highway work zone this morning. The State Patrol has not released much information but has indicated the 23-year-old Rosemount man was operating a skid loader while working on a road project in Le Sueur County when he was fatally injured. His name has not been released.
MONTGOMERY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KROC News

Teenager Gunned Down in South St. Paul

South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Homicide detectives with the South St. Paul Police Department are investigating the murder of a teenager. South St. Paul Police Chief Brian Wicke says officers responded late last night to reports of shots fired and found the 17-year-old victim lying on a road with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Despite efforts to save his life, Chief Wicke says the young victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Arson Blamed For Costly Damage to Rochester Church

The Rochester Police and Fire Departments have issued a call for the public’s help in an arson investigation involving a church. A news release says investigators have determined the fire at Peace United Church of Christ was the result of arson. It’s estimated the fire in the early morning hours of April 18 caused more than $2.5 million in damage to the property at 1503 2nd Avenue Northeast.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Statewide Alert Issued For Missing Mankato Woman

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide alert for a missing Mankato woman. The alert was issued at the request of the Mankato Department of Public Safety, which says 30-year-old Nyawuor Chuol, who goes by the name Sunday, has been missing since April 25. Her last known location was at a Casey's convenience store in Eagle Lake that evening.
MANKATO, MN
KROC News

Injury Crash on Highway 14 at East Edge of St. Charles

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly St. Charles woman was injured this afternoon in a single-vehicle crash. The State Patrol has not released much information about the incident, which was reported around 1:45 PM on Highway 14 just east of the Olmsted-Winona County line on the east edge of St. Charles. The preliminary report of the crash indicates a 77-year-old woman was driving east on the highway when her car left the road and crashed into a culvert.
SAINT CHARLES, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy