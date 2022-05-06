Man Admits Torching St. Cloud Bar
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Joesph man has pleaded guilty to intentionally setting his bar on fire as part of a scheme...krocnews.com
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Joesph man has pleaded guilty to intentionally setting his bar on fire as part of a scheme...krocnews.com
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0