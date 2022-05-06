ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, FL

Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKIRR_0fVGRtsX00
Goodwill Find Roman Bust This undated photo shows a marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store that is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II. The bust, which art collector Laura Young found at Goodwill in 2018, once belonged in the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria, according to the San Antonio Museum of Art, which is temporarily displaying the piece until it is returned to Germany next year. (San Antonio Museum of Art via AP) (Uncredited)

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II.

The bust, which art collector Laura Young found at Goodwill in 2018, once belonged in the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria, according to the San Antonio Museum of Art, which is temporarily displaying the piece until it is returned to Germany next year.

The ancient Roman bust dates to the first century B.C. or first century A.D. and historians believe it may depict a son of Pompey the Great, who was defeated in civil war by Julius Caesar, the museum said. The sculpture was last seen in Aschaffenburg, Germany, and experts believe a soldier took the sculpture and brought it to the United States, the museum said.

A Sotheby's consultant identified the work and it was further authenticated, the museum said.

“We are very pleased that a piece of Bavarian history that we thought was lost has reappeared and will soon be able to return to its rightful location," said Bernd Schreiber, president of the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens, and Lakes.

Young said there were a few months of “intense excitement” after learning the history behind the piece, which she found on the floor beneath a table at a Goodwill in Austin, Texas.

Young reached a deal to return the bust to Germany with the help of an attorney who specializes in international art law, Austin radio station KUT reported. Terms of that deal were confidential.

“But it was bittersweet since I knew I couldn’t keep or sell the (bust),” she said. "Either way, I’m glad I got to be a small part of (its) long and complicated history, and he looked great in the house while I had him.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
L. Cane

The Best Places to Retire in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida has been a popular destination for retirees for decades. There's arguably much to like - warm weather, the lack of a state income tax, many amenities and theme parks, and beautiful natural surroundings such as beaches, trails, and parks. The weather arguably allows for a generous amount of time spent outdoors in a more laid-back lifestyle than one might experience in other states.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
San Antonio, FL
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
City
San Antonio, FL
Local
Florida Government
Yana Bostongirl

What Lurks Beneath: Terrifying Video of Shark Infested Waters in Florida Released

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office urged water enthusiasts to exercise caution after they released a video on Facebook that shows an aerial view of dozens of sharks on Florida's Gulf coast. This is what the agency said in the Facebook post: “A day in the water is a fun way to beat our Florida heat, but it’s important to be aware of the dangers below the water as well as above.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
Person
Julius Caesar
CBS News

Popular food boat capsizes and sinks in Florida

A popular floating restaurant capsized and sank in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday. Nobody was injured, but the owner of Jay's Sandbar Food Boat said the vessel is a "total loss." Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said that crews responded to a call of a vessel sinking. "Upon arrival crews found...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodwill#Art Museum#Museum Ludwig#Art World#Roman#Ap#Sotheby#Bavarian
Toni Koraza

What will Orlando look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

Orlando is the theme park capital of the world. It’s a hot tourist destination that sees countless people coming to visit its manmade and natural attractions every year. However, it’s in Florida, the most hurricane-prone state in the union. Furthermore, Orlando borders the most hurricane-prone part of the state. So even without sea-level rise, Orlando is no stranger to getting waterlogged.
ORLANDO, FL
cruisehive.com

Cruise News Update: May 7, 2022

It has been another busy week in the cruise industry, so we’re here to make sure you’ve got all the latest cruise news updates. For the first time in more than two years, entire fleets are back sailing, there are also cancellations and ship changes. Cruise News Update.
TRAVEL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Rodney's Jamaican Grill is the best Jamaican food in the Sarasota, Bradenton area! The owner, Rodney Williams, is originally from Montego Bay, Jamaica, and now calls Bradenton home. He has a strong work ethic, amazing culinary skills, and a warm and friendly demeanor. Rodney learned to cook with his grandmother when he was young, and he always enjoyed it. He also likes to greet his guests with a smile!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Action News Jax

Coral reefs provide stunning images of a world under assault

MIAMI — (AP) — Humans don't know what they're missing under the surface of a busy shipping channel in the “cruise capital of the world.” Just below the keels of massive ships, an underwater camera provides a live feed from another world, showing marine life that's trying its best to resist global warming.
WILDLIFE
Action News Jax

New Mexico fire costs top $65M; blaze moves closer to Taos

Many homes near America’s largest wildfire survived the latest barrage of howling winds and erratic flames but New Mexico’s governor said Tuesday the risk of more destruction is high and that the long-term costs of recovering from the massive blaze will soar. Two more days of strong winds...
TAOS, NM
Action News Jax

US casinos had best month ever in March, winning $5.3B

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — Inflation may be soaring, supply chains remain snarled and the coronavirus just won't go away, but America's casinos are humming right along, recording the best month in their history in March. The American Gaming Association, the gambling industry's national trade group, said...
GAMBLING
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
95K+
Followers
101K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy