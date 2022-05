Monty Williams was named the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year on Monday after leading the Phoenix Suns to a league-best 64-18 record. Williams received 81 of a possible 100 first-place votes and 458 total points from the voting panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins came in second with 270 points and 17 first-place votes. Erik Spoelstra of the Miami finished third in voting with 72 points and one first-place nod.

