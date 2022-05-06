ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

SOMOS ABQ returns with ten days of events

KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe festival will run from May 5 to 15 with over...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque BioPark hosting family picnic night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Botanic Garden at Albuquerque’s BioPark is inviting families to join them for food, fun and live music. The BioPark’s family picnic night will be from 6 – 9 p.m. on May 20. Visitors can enjoy live music from local bands as they dine surrounded by floral landscapes. Guests can bring their […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy