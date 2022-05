A tornado watch has been issued for a vast swath of the southern Mid-Atlantic, including the City of Charlottesville and the University of Virginia, until 10:00 p.m. Friday. A tornado watch does not mean a tornado is imminent. Rather, a watch means that those within the alerted area should pay close attention to the weather forecast and be prepared to take shelter in the event a tornado warning is issued.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO