ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Iowa Waterpark Recognized As One Of The Best In The Country

By Dunken
Sasquatch 107.7
Sasquatch 107.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every year USA Today asks its readers to vote on a variety of lifestyle and travel topics. Then the annual reader's choice awards are published after all of the votes are counted and an area waterpark has once again been recognized as one of the best in the entire...

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Waterloo, IA
Government
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Waterloo, IA
Lifestyle
City
Waterloo, IA
97X

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Iowa

It seems like everything has a list these days, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterparks#Usa Today#Iowa Waterpark Recognized
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
KISS 106

One of the most desirable cities to move to right now is in Iowa

One website considers this city in Iowa to be one of the most Underappreciated American Cities and a place you should consider moving to!. It's not often that I completely agree with a list on the internet BUT this is one of those times I think the list nailed it, according to thrillist.com the think Des Moines, Iowa is one of their most Underappreciated American Cities You Should Totally Move To. The premise of this list is that everyone is moving to places like Portland, Oregon, or Austin, Texas, and those are great places, but there is more out there. Des Moines is a town I have spent a ton of time in (due to the fact that my little brother played college football at Drake University in Des Moines), and I agree that it is awesome, and I would totally move there.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Iowa

Every direction in Iowa leads to a new body of water to discover, and it is home to some of the country’s largest, longest, deepest, and most picturesque lakes. The Hawkeye State has a long history that traces back to the 1600s and includes many of the man-made and natural sources of water that lie throughout the state. The lakes in Iowa sit between rolling hills and deep valleys, surrounded by lush forests and beautiful woodlands, and bordered by sandy beaches and marshy wetlands.
IOWA STATE
106.9 KROC

Rochester Hotel Was Just Named the Best in North America

A hotel right here in Rochester was just given a prestigious award noting that it's the best in North America. Saying something is the best in any category is impressive. Like, say, being the best in Rochester. That's pretty good, right? Being the best in Minnesota would be even better. And being the best in the U.S. would be even better than that. But this Rochester hotel was just named the Best in all of North America!
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa to Host Three of the ‘Biggest Fireworks Shows in the World’

Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Statewide alert issued for missing southern Minnesota woman

MANKATO, Minn. – A statewide alert has now been issued over a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has sent out of missing person alert for Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, 30, who was last seen April 25 at Casey’s in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm.
MANKATO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

State of Iowa to Pay $8 Million to Man Hit By Snowplow

A man who was struck by an Iowa snowplow three winters ago has reached an $8 million settlement with the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT). Terry Bunting of Silvis, Illinois had pulled off of Highway 67 in LeClaire, in Scott County, in January of 2019. While he was clearing the windshield of his tractor-trailer, he was struck by the blade of an IDOT snowplow. According to the Des Moines Register, the lawsuit filed by Bunting stated that after seeing him along the highway, the driver of the plow attempted to pull back the snowplow's blade. The suit claimed the driver pulled the wrong lever. Instead of the blade pulling back, it remained extended, striking Bunting.
SILVIS, IL
KARE 11

Powerful May storms close schools, leave damage in their wake

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota's first 80-degree day is coming with some baggage in tow. Powerful thunderstorms from the Dakotas rolled across Minnesota and western Wisconsin Monday morning, bringing heavy rain, gusty wind and hail the size of tennis balls in some areas. In Chisago County, thunderstorms were severe...
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy