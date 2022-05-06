ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discover the hidden beauty of this quiet Campbell cul-de-sac home

Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Un9fk_0fVGLazs00
873 Sydnor Dr, Campbell, CA 95008 (MLS Listings)

Uncover the rustic charm of 873 Sydnor Drive in Campbell, CA . Spacious, clean, bright and move-in ready, this Campbell cul-de-sac gem is tucked between Los Gatos and Willow Glen.

This quaint single-level home boasts three bedrooms with meandering brick walkways and tile patios for truly indoor-outdoor living.

Enjoy the panorama of mature landscaping in the stately back yard plus the perfect amount of front yard to showcase the home's silhouette, framed with hip black shutters and front door.

This solitaire incorporates windows galore, hardwood floors, fireplace, enclosed sunroom, multiple areas inside and out to relax and entertain.

The attached 2-car garage affixed with in-unit laundry and a half-bathroom completes this must-see urban farmer delight.

Head to the sprawling backyard for gorgeous greenery and tons of outdoor space- perfect for hosting. The backyard even features an egg-cellent chicken mansion (i.e. coop)!

Why Schooner Realty?

We recently relocated to Santa Cruz from Massachusetts and asked Celeste Faraola Perie of Schooner Realty to help us find a new home. Celeste was the best! She understood our needs, kept in constant touch with us with new listings as they developed, and helped us understand the “big picture” around each option.
Javier Balloffet and Julie Graessle of Capitola, CA

“Celeste was easy to communicate with and available to us whenever we needed to talk. When we found our new townhome, she helped us prepare our offer and facilitated our successful negotiation on the very same day we first saw the property. She worked with us, the seller’s agent, and the Title Company to help us get from offer to closing in just ten days! We recommend her services without reservation.”

Recently SOLD Listings by Schooner Realty

