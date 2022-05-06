Discover the hidden beauty of this quiet Campbell cul-de-sac home

873 Sydnor Dr, Campbell, CA 95008 (MLS Listings)

Uncover the rustic charm of 873 Sydnor Drive in Campbell, CA . Spacious, clean, bright and move-in ready, this Campbell cul-de-sac gem is tucked between Los Gatos and Willow Glen.

This quaint single-level home boasts three bedrooms with meandering brick walkways and tile patios for truly indoor-outdoor living.

Enjoy the panorama of mature landscaping in the stately back yard plus the perfect amount of front yard to showcase the home's silhouette, framed with hip black shutters and front door.

This solitaire incorporates windows galore, hardwood floors, fireplace, enclosed sunroom, multiple areas inside and out to relax and entertain.

The attached 2-car garage affixed with in-unit laundry and a half-bathroom completes this must-see urban farmer delight.

Head to the sprawling backyard for gorgeous greenery and tons of outdoor space- perfect for hosting. The backyard even features an egg-cellent chicken mansion (i.e. coop)!

