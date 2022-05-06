ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 22, injures dozens

By Scripps National
WCPO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVANA — A hotel in Havana’s tourist area exploded Friday morning apparently by a natural gas leak. CNN reports police and firefighters are going through the rubble to search for survivors. Officials report...

www.wcpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Vehicles#Accident#Cnn#Communist Party#Cuban#Reuters
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCPO

WWE Hall of Famer accused in Florida DUI crash that killed 1

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer is accused of killing a man in a traffic accident while driving under the influence in central Florida. Tamara “Sunny” Sytch was arrested Friday night. She’s also charged with causing injury in a...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WCPO

San Rafael Fire burns 10,000+ acres in southern Arizona

Crews are battling the San Rafael Fire in southern Arizona. Arizona Forestry Officials say the flames sparked Saturday, about 22 miles southeast of Patagonia, and is burning within the San Rafael State Natural Area. So far, the fire has burned 10,000 acres and is actively burning with a heavy grass...
PATAGONIA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Cars
WCPO

Bahamas calls on US to help with investigation of tourists' deaths

Officials say samples extracted from three tourists from Tennessee and Florida who died at a resort in the Bahamas under mysterious circumstances have been sent to a U.S. lab to expedite results and help authorities understand what happened. Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said Monday that officials also collected samples...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man charged with killing mother at sea to inherit estate

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A man found floating on a raft off the coast of New England in 2016 after his boat sank was charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday with killing his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate. The eight-count indictment released in federal court in Burlington, Vermont, also says Nathan Carman […]
MONTPELIER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy