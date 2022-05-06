ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

Wicomico Co. Man Given Lengthy Prison Sentence for Firearms Offenses, Probation Violation

By Kye Parsons
WBOC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for multiple firearms offenses and violation of probation. A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge on Friday sentenced Alan Donoway, 39, 16 years in prison on firearm violations, five of which are a mandatory minimum sentence with limited...

www.wboc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for a Money Laundering Conspiracy Involving High End Vehicles

GREENBELT, MD — U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Francis Arthur, age 35, of Silver Spring, Maryland on May 2, 2022, to one year and a day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for a money laundering conspiracy and for money laundering in connection with a scheme to defraud victim account holders at a credit union. As part of his sentence, Arthur has been ordered to pay $339,000 in restitution.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Career Criminal Who Shot SWAT Officer Facing Federal Charges: Authorities

A Philadelphia career criminal who shot a SWAT officer serving a search warrant in February was charged by federal authorities Wednesday, May 4. Police arrived at 35-year-old Kristian Reyes' West Lehigh Avenue home in the Fairhill section of the city on Feb. 11 with the intention of arresting him on probation and parole violations, United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parole, MD
County
Wicomico County, MD
Wicomico County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Delmar, MD
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyChesCo

Meth, Heroin, and Cocaine Seized During Arrest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman on drug charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on May 2 at approximately 3:48 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Porter Street. Police made contact with 37-year-old Jason Sell and 39-year-old Kathryn Vandenbraak. Vandenbraak was found to have several outstanding warrants for her arrest, including one from Pennsylvania. Police recovered 4.3 grams of methamphetamine, .056 grams of heroin, 1.3 grams of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Firearms#Probation Violation#Wicomico Co
WDVM 25

NC homicide suspect arrested in Maryland after WV chase

OAKLAND, Md. — A man wanted for homicide in North Carolina, and who was considered armed and dangerous, is in custody in western Maryland after a police chase that started in West Virginia. Just before midnight, on Friday, troopers at the Maryland State Police’s McHenry barracks were notified that West Virginia authorities were in a […]
OAKLAND, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing $1.8M From Maryland Company

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to the theft of more than $1.8 million from the Maryland company where he worked, according to a federal prosecutor. Duane G. Larmore, 47, of Salisbury, Maryland, pleaded guilty on Friday to wire fraud conspiracy and to aggravated identity theft, said U.S. Attorney Erek Barron in a news release. Larmore’s plea agreement said that from mid-September 2016 through about March 2020, Larmore conspired with others to steal more than $1.8 million from Shore Appliance Connection, where he was an employee in charge of maintaining the books and records. Prosecutors said Larmore and his co-conspirators stole over $1 million from the business for their own purposes, including to make investments and to pay business expenses for the co-conspirator’s business without the knowledge and consent of the store owners. To conceal the theft and get money, Larmore used the identities of the owners to enter into contracts in which businesses can obtain cash quickly by leveraging accounts receivable, the news release said. As part of his plea agreement, Larmore will be required to pay restitution of more than $1.8 million. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SALISBURY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Carjacking Suspect Struck Baltimore Detective & Tried To Disguise Himself With Restaurant Apron: Court Documents

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Reisterstown man suspected of carjacking a Baltimore detective this week attacked the detective before taking his unmarked vehicle, according to charging documents obtained Thursday by WJZ. Citing surveillance footage, the court documents accuse Trevon Gardner of striking Det. Aaron Cain on Tuesday evening and attacking the detective while he lay on the ground. After wrecking the car about a half-mile away, Gardner allegedly tried to disguise himself by donning a restaurant apron. Gardner, who was taken into custody along with an alleged accomplice following Tuesday’s episode, is charged with armed carjacking, carjacking, first- and second-degree assault on a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Delaware State Police Find Nothing Suspicious After Bomb Threat At Concord Mall

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police conducted a search at the Concord Mall after a bomb threat was called into a store, but they didn’t find anything suspicious. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say an employee at a store received a text message from an unknown subject posing as a former employee who threatened to blow up the store. The panic caused people to knock over objects to the ground and created loud noises. Police say the noises were mistakenly reported as gunshots. Troopers evacuated the mall and didn’t find anything out of the ordinary. Police say the mall will remain closed for the remainder of the evening. The threat is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Pezzuto of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-365-8397.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Three men in custody for 2021 shooting incidents in Bear

3 suspects are in custody, charged with several shooting incidents near a development in Bear. Officers picked up Donald Chapman Thursday, and his alleged co-conspirators, Ife-Olu Odeyemi and Charles Bedwell, were already behind bars on unrelated charges, New Castle County Police said. In this case, the three are accused of...
BEAR, DE
WMDT.com

MSP recover human remains, homicide investigation underway

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting after finding human remains in Wicomico County. The body of 23-year-old Craig Polk Jr., of Salisbury, Maryland was discovered earlier this month on the edge of a field near Rockawalkin Road in Salisbury. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. His death was ruled a homicide by gunshot.
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

9-Year-Old Girl Found In Edgemere After Reported Abduction

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 9-year-old girl was found safe Tuesday night in Baltimore County hours after she was abducted, authorities said. An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for the girl, who had last been seen about 6 p.m. with her aunt, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said. Later, the Maryland State Police said the 9-year-old was found unharmed in Edgemere, along with her 33-year-old sister. The child’s sister was taken into custody. It is unclear yet what if any charges she might face.
EDGEMERE, MD
Daily Voice

Dog Bites Arresting Officers In Baltimore: Report

Police shot a dog that bit two Baltimore officers while trying to make an arrest over the weekend, authorities say. The officers were responding to a domestic incident on the 500 block Mount Holly Street in southwest Baltimore around 8 p.m., according to officials. One officer was bitten in the...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy