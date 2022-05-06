Partied Too Hard? Eat This For Breakfast To Give You A Fresh Start

If you went overboard for Cinco de Mayo last night or even have too much fun at any parties in your future, Ryan Seacrest shared on-air what should be your go-to breakfast food the next morning.

If you’re waking up feeling sluggish after a big night, eat this:

EGGS AND TOAST WITH JAM

Eggs are rich in the amino acid called cysteine and toast and jam are high in fructose, both of which your body needs to help process the alcohol in your system and get rid of any of its after-effects.

Photo: Pexels/OAWRS

