In Praise of Met Gala Minimalists

By Janelle Okwodu
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Julianne Moore breezed into the Met wearing a column of white Tom Ford, and it was glorious. The red carpet at the Costume Institute Gala is famed for its bombastic fashion moments, but Oscar winner Moore kept things subtle. Her understated look was a tribute to an understated Oleg Cassini gown...

Vogue Magazine

