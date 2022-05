Rutgers men’s lacrosse won in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night, setting up a Saturday championship game against Maryland. Rutgers, a second-seed in the Big Ten Tournament, beat Ohio State 12-10 on Thursday night. Down 7-4 after two quarters, Rutgers stormed back in the second half, powered by four goals in each of the third quarter and fourth. The Scarlet Knights held a decided edge in shots (45:37), shots on goal (33:22). Senior attacker Mitch Bartolo, a transfer from UPenn, led the way with four goals for Rutgers. The Big Ten Tournament this season is being hosted by Maryland, the No. 1...

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO