Sam Raimi Says Universal Having Conversations About A Legacy Sequel To ‘Darkman’

By Christopher Marc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore director Sam Raimi (“Evil Dead“) was famous for making his “Spider-Man” trilogy as part of the wave of films that helped launch live-action Marvel Comics movies into popular culture alongside 1998’s “Blade” and 2000’s “X-Men,” he decided to make his own original mature superhero film. Raimi made “Darkman” after he...

FX Developing Series Based On Grim Sci-Fi Drama ‘Never Let Me Go’

FX continues to add some really interesting genre television projects with a revival of “Justified” on the way, Noah Hawley‘s “Alien” prequel series expected to begin shooting next year, and the “OA” creative team is reuniting for the murder mystery show “The Retreat.” Yet another high-profile genre show is on the way that will see the network reboot “Never Let Me Go.”
Vincent Cassel & David Cronenberg Reunite For Supernatural Film ‘The Shrouds’

Another excellent sounding project is heading to the Cannes Market. Canadian director David Cronenberg (“Crime of The Future“) is lining up his next film that will blend science fiction and supernatural elements along with a reunion with French actor Vincent Cassel. The pair previously worked together on the London-set Russian gangster pic “Eastern Promises” and “A Dangerous Method.”
Gaspar Noé On ‘Vortex,’ ‘Lux Aeterna,’ “Warm Cruelty,” Dario Argento, Modern Blockbusters & Much More [Interview]

Four years, two films, and one near-fatal experience after his last feature, writer-director Gaspar Noé has a lot to share. The experimental Argentinian filmmaker – who’s built his career in France over the past 25 years – had a brain hemorrhage in between the 2019 Cannes midnight premiere of “Lux Aeterna,” his assaulting, intellectual 52-minute strobe light thriller about a witch shoot from hell, and the making of his next film “Vortex,” a patient, heartrending, nearly two-and-a-half-hour dementia drama. Needless to say, a lot changed from one film to the next.
Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
Andrew Dominik Talks Reuniting With Nick Cave & Warren Ellis On ‘This Much I Know To Be True’ [Interview]

The long-running collaboration between Australian filmmaker Andrew Dominik (“Chopper,” “Killing Them Softly”)and celebrated musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis is three films deep now with a fourth on the way. Cave and Ellis —who record as part of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, but also on their own as a duo—scored Dominik’s second film, “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (2007), and now have made two music documentaries in a row with the filmmaker. The first, “Once More Time With Feeling” (2016), was made under the practical circumstances of tragedy: Cave’s 15-year-old son Arthur had died from injuries sustained after an accident in 2015, and full of grief, Cave devised the idea of recording the final sessions of their impending Bad Seeds album, Skeleton Tree (2016) in lieu of doing any press. He approached Dominik to direct the film, and the results, “One More Time With Feeling,” are a mournful, elegiac symphony of grief, pain, and glimmers of hope (read our review here, we also named it one of the best documentaries of the 2010s decade).
‘Men’ Review: Alex Garland Crafts A Sneaky, Speculative Work Of Cosmic Horror

The trailer for “Men” is simple; a little too simple. Like scores of horror characters before her, we see that Jessie Buckley has relocated to the countryside in order to get away from the horrors of her real life. Of course, something isn’t quite right with her new home. Her plans for tranquility are quickly interrupted by an unknowable, gradually encroaching, and possibly supernatural threat. Increasingly, she is tormented by an endless series of Rory Kinnears, as the small English country town she is taking up residence in seems to be exclusively made up of men (and a child) with the same face (all portrayed by neo-“Bond” player Kinnear) – and they are all intent on disturbing her. For what reason? I suppose you have to watch the film to find out… but the answer isn’t a straight one.
‘Bitterbrush’ Trailer: Cowgirls Navigate Their Place In The American West

In recent memory, the American frontier has garnered popularity as a setting within cinema. The films of Chloe Zhao come to mind, from her acclaimed “The Rider” to “Nomadland,” which won her Best Picture and Best Director. With these works of fiction, viewers interested in the lives and locales of the American West may hanker for a taste of their true realities. Following its 2021 premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, the first trailer for the upcoming documentary “Bitterbrush” has premiered online, providing an open portrayal of real, rural humanity.
‘Physical’ Season 2 Trailer: Rose Byrne Battles for Survival of the Fittest in Apple TV’s Dark Comedy Series

With the past two decades of TV primarily dedicated to difficult male anti-heroes, “Physical” is the kind of show that’s flipping the script. The dark comedy series set around the 1980s fitness explosion earned plaudits from critics for its empathetic focus on female insecurities. Now, Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for a sophomore season, promising a precipitous rise for its newly empowered protagonist.
‘Doctor Strange 2’: Michael Waldron Admits Adding Tom Cruise As Iron Man Was A Brief Idea For The Marvel Film

When the Multiverse was revealed to be the main crux of the “Doctor Strange” sequel, the internet was barraged with a wave of rumored cameos with some that did happen (don’t worry we won’t spoil them) and a lot of others that didn’t. One of the bigger rumors getting circulated was that action star Tom Cruise could be playing a variant of Iron Man, harkening back to reports of the actor almost landing the role before Robert Downey Jr. was ultimately cast. As that cameo didn’t happen, fans held out hope that Cruise had shot a cameo but it was cut out of the film during the editing process. Well, that theory is being rather strongly refuted by one of the film’s creatives.
Michelle Williams Says Todd Haynes’ Peggy Lee Biopic Is Dead & Talks About Speaking Out On Pay Equity In Hollywood

Actress Michelle Williams and filmmaker Kelly Reichardt (“Wendy & Lucy“) have reunited for the drama “Showing Up,” a low-budget pic that sees Williams play a tightly wound artist named Lizzie. The film will be heading to the Canes Film Festival where it is notably one of the few movies playing there that has been helmed by a female director.
‘Rodeos’ Trailer: Lola Quivoron’s Debut Feature Looks At The Thrilling World Of Urban Stunt Bike Gangs

Cannes is coming, Cannes is coming! The Cannes Film Festival is right around the corner which means, new trailers, clips, and images from over 70+ films are coming. The latest is a highly anticipated film from The Un Certain Regard section. Directed by Lola Quivoron, “Rodeos” is a turbocharged debut feature that follows one woman’s journey through the thrilling and clandestine world of urban stunt bike gangs. The film is produced by Charles Gillibert known for a long of thrilling international films like “Mustang,” “Clouds of Sils Maria” and “Annette.”
‘Crimes Of The Future’: David Cronenberg Predicts Walkouts At Cannes In “First Five Minutes” Due To Graphic Scenes

We’re ecstatic that Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg (“Naked Lunch“) will be returning to body horror. The subgenre’s popularity has a lot to do with his previous efforts. His upcoming pic, “Crimes of The Future,” sees Viggo Mortensen (“Eastern Promises“) reunite with Cronenberg with co-stars Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart also taking roles. The film will be part of the Cannes Film Festival slate.
‘We Feed People’ Trailer: Ron Howard Makes An Origin Story Of An Unexpected Superhero

Stephen Colbert joked that Ron Howard had finally made his first superhero movie. The statement, however, is actually rather accurate. In “We Feed People,” Howard chronicles José Andrés’ journey from glitzy James Beard Award-winning chef (the Oscars’ culinary equivalent) to scrappy DIY humanitarian aid activist. It mightn’t scream “Marvel origin story,” but it has all the ingredients (pun intended).
