‘Crimes Of The Future’ Trailer: David Cronenberg Goes Back To Body Horror With Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux & Kristen Stewart

The trailer for “Men” is simple; a little too simple. Like scores of horror characters before her, we see that Jessie Buckley has relocated to the countryside in order to get away from the horrors of her real life. Of course, something isn’t quite right with her new home. Her plans for tranquility are quickly interrupted by an unknowable, gradually encroaching, and possibly supernatural threat. Increasingly, she is tormented by an endless series of Rory Kinnears, as the small English country town she is taking up residence in seems to be exclusively made up of men (and a child) with the same face (all portrayed by neo-“Bond” player Kinnear) – and they are all intent on disturbing her. For what reason? I suppose you have to watch the film to find out… but the answer isn’t a straight one.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO