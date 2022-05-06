ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 6

By Joe Nelson
 5 days ago
Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,345 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,525.

Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, May 5.

The coronavirus variant that is currently dominant in Minnesota is the BA.2 version of omicron. According to the latest Metropolitan Council wastewater data, 97% of samples in the 7-county metro area are BA.2 (as of May 2).

Hospitalizations

Through May 5, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 297 – down from the 298 reported on May 4. Of those hospitalized, 24 people are in intensive care (down from 26) and 273 are in non-ICU care (up from 272).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of May 4, the state reported that 3,908,805 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,702,618 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,553,468 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 66%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.2%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 65%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.5%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 37%
  • 12-15: 25%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 83%
  • Total population: 45.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,908,805 (up from 3,908,208)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,702,618 (up from 3,701,878)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,553,468
  • Positive cases: 1,463,955 (up from 1,461,622)
  • Reinfection cases: 66,837
  • Deaths: 12,525 – 280 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,521)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,436,856 (up from 1,436,219)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis man on trial for lying to grand jury has connections to senator, candidate

A Minneapolis man goes on trial Monday, accused of lying to a federal grand jury about how he handled absentee ballots during the August 2020 primary election. A curious and thus far unreported detail about the man, who’s name is Muse Mohamed Mohamed: He has shared an address with members of a newly prominent political family, including the wife of a state senator and another DFL-endorsed state Senate candidate who is likely to win her election this fall.  The post Minneapolis man on trial for lying to grand jury has connections to senator, candidate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Number One Secret Attraction Is 9,000 Years Old

There are so many awesome towns and fun attractions to visit here in Minnesota. If you need some ideas for a quick getaway, check out the Minnesota bucket list at the bottom of this story, featuring 50 things every Minnesotan should do at least once. There are a lot of great things on that list but one must-see attraction is missing because it’s a secret.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

A senator was promoted by a nonprofit, then proposed $500,000 in state funding for it

Four months after a nonprofit called Somali TV Minnesota — a YouTube channel with 170,000 subscribers — endorsed his campaign, Sen. Omar Fateh introduced a bill that would give the nonprofit a half million dollars in state funding to provide arts and cultural programming. The post A senator was promoted by a nonprofit, then proposed $500,000 in state funding for it appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
