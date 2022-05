SPRINGFIELD — Former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana, who represented swaths of east-central Illinois for more than a decade, died Monday evening. He was 75. Johnson's death was confirmed by his former chief of staff Mark Sheldon in a social media post Tuesday morning. The Champaign News-Gazette later reported that Johnson was surrounded by friends and family, but a cause of death was not immediately revealed.

