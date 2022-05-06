Police release the name of 78 year old crash victim

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four people are behind bars, in connection with a pursuit and crash. The incident started Friday evening when an officer spotted a truck that matched the description of a vehicle where someone shot a gun in the air. The officer tried to stop the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police say they’ve made multiple arrests following a pursuit that ended in a crash in central Sioux Falls Friday evening. Police say the pursuit began at 33rd Street and West Avenue at 6:15 p.m. and ended minutes later at 33rd and Minnesota Avenue.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say Sandra has been located and is sfae. Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. 13-year-old Sandra Seyanze is 5’4″ and was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans. Authorities say Sandra was last seen at her residence around 4:00 a.m. on Monday, May 9th. Sandra is considered missing and endangered.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 37-year-old man is facing charges of robbery and burglary. Authorities say on Saturday, Bryun Bertelsen walked into a house in the south central part of Sioux Falls. Investigators say he started yelling at one of the homeowners which led to a fight. “The...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a missing teen has been found safe. The 13-year-old was first reported missing on Sunday night. On Monday morning, the department says the teen is safe.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities arrested and charged three people Thursday in connection to a drug investigation. Agents with the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force have been conducting an investigation regarding a large amount of methamphetamine being transported into the area. A Mower County Sheriff’s deputy...
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Advocates for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women say an important piece in raising awareness is telling the stories of the victims. And it’s not just women who are impacted by this issue. In the span of 11 years, three of Wilma Colhoff’s children...
ALGONA, Iowa — One man is dead and another seriously injured after two semitrucks collided and caught fire Friday in Algona, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 8:57 a.m. A semitruck driven by Chad Bjork, 49, of Albert City, was southbound on 70th...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was seriously injured Friday evening after being thrown from an SUV that rolled into a ditch off Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. Three other people in the truck, including the driver whom investigators say had been drinking, were also hurt.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the interstate’s eastbound lanes, near the the University of Minnesota’s East Bank campus. The crash briefly blocked several lanes of traffic during the evening commute.
Investigators say a Chevrolet Tahoe was weaving through traffic before it side-swiped a Honda SUV, lost control, slammed...
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A man facing a possible life sentence on federal drug and money laundering charges has won the lottery in South Dakota. KELO-TV reports 45-year-old Canbie Thompson was featured on the state lottery’s website for winning $40,000 on a scratch-off ticket. Thompson earlier pleaded guilty to the charges which resulted from a […]
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In an investigation is underway in a neighborhood southwest of 10th Street and Interstate 229. Information is still limited but police say the initial call was for the report of gunshots. A KELOLAND News photographer was on scene around 12:30 and there were several officers on scene.
