California State

CALIFORNIA POPULATION FELL AGAIN IN PANDEMIC’S SECOND YEAR

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 4 days ago

California’s Population Fell Again Amid Pandemic’s 2nd Year, After years of steady population growth that put California close to having 40 million residents, the state’s population is back...

www.z1077fm.com

