PUBLIC BLOOD DRIVE IN YUCCA VALLEY TOMORROW

Where were you in 1982? Some of you may not have even been born yet. Some of you may have been wearing your Reebok high tops, listening to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album. 1982 brought us the opening of Epcot Center, the first episode of the “David Letterman” show and a little movie called “ET.”
...
The animals pictured here are available for adoption at the Flagler Humane Society. Details are available at flaglerhumanesociety.org or visit the shelter at 1 Shelter Drive, Palm Coast. [PHOTOS PROVIDED/FLAGLER HUMANE SOCIETY]
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler County Pets of the Week
Comments / 0