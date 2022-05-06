ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

The power of our words

By Carlotta Elle
Odyssey
Odyssey
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7HGv_0fVFvK8t00

I was talking to a friend the other day who shared with me that his neighbours regularly talk in a negative and abusing way towards their 2 children. Words like ‘you little s**t, you are a c**t’, f** off’. The children are no older than 8 years of age.

During childhood, roughly up to age 8, the brain has no filter. This means that during this phase of life, the brain takes in everything and processes it in the most basic terms.

As my work mainly focuses on healing trauma from childhood, knowing that these parents use these words towards their children deeply disturbed me, especially because of the impact that those words can have on the children who are learning this behaviour from their own parents.

In my opinion, there are 2 options as to how this will affect them in the future:

1 - They will grow up believing that they are not good enough (or that they are sh**y people) which will lead them to not trying to achieve any goals that they may set for themselves. They may also meet people who might treat them in a negative way so as to confirm and validate the beliefs they have about themselves (instilled by the parents).

2 - They will use the same behaviour and words towards others as it is what they learned growing up. This is the ‘normal’ behaviour to have.

These patterns of behaviour will continue until (and if) they realise that change must happen in order to move forward in a positive way.

Words are powerful and they can affect us, our behaviour, actions, choices, and lives. Words have the power to inspire and encourage, they can fill us with the feeling of being valued, loved, seen and heard. They can change our way of thinking.

On the other side, words can tear down and destroy us, making us feel vulnerable, unloved, and unappreciated. They can shatter relationships.

The relationship with our parents can have long-term implications for our life and future relationships. It can have an impact on the way we treat the people around us, and influences the way we see ourselves.

I am sure that by reading this you are now thinking about your own childhood and how your parents or caregivers spoke to you, what words and beliefs became your ‘normal’, and how they have impacted your own life.

Some words are said unintentionally. I remember my mum telling me that I was ‘just a child to be anxious’ to ‘don’t cry, it’s silly’. Even though those words were said with love, they affected how I expressed my feelings later in life. They led me to believe that expressing emotions was silly and not important.

Only when I realised that validating how I feel is essential for my emotional and mental wellbeing, I started to release the beliefs that were instilled by those words said in my childhood.

I believe that words, as well as trauma, can be passed down from one generation to the next. This cycle of unhealthy behaviour will carry on until one person decides to break this cycle. [I posted a video some time ago on generational trauma, if interested you can watch it here]. There is always a cycle breaker in the family.

The interesting thing about the power of words is that once heard repeatedly in our childhood, they become ours. We believe them, they become our truths. These words stay in our mind. BUT they are not absolute, they are simply the perception our subconscious accepted as our story.

Can you recognise unhealthy words that you keep telling yourself that you heard in your childhood? If you think about it, it is most likely that these words didn’t start with you…you didn’t wake up one day thinking and believing those words, right? Therefore there is a way out.

There is the opportunity to change them, shift them, let them go and make space for more supportive and positive ones.

The way to start is to think about something you want to achieve but you find so hard to do so…what is your mind telling you? Is it supportive or not? Are you telling yourself that you can or never will?

Investigate it back to your childhood and see what events, what repetitive situations, what feelings, and words surround that area of your life.

Here are some journal prompts to start this process.

What words do I keep telling myself that don’t align with what I want for myself?

What area of my life is not working out at the moment? Why?

Do I allow myself to embrace the most amazing experiences in my life? If not, what’s stopping me?

Take your time to ponder on these questions and do your best to become aware of what you tell yourself is not yours to carry (not anymore anyway).

Once you uncover that root belief you can choose to see it through your adult mind. You can release it. You can implant new beliefs (and new positive words) in its place.

This is your life and you choose what to carry and what to believe. It’s all about understanding yourself and how your mind thinks. The next step is to choose to let go of any unhelpful beliefs and ‘truths’ that don’t support your new goals. This process may take some time, but it’s totally possible and definitely worth it.

Comments / 8

KeepTheFaith
4d ago

I think as a kid.. it really sucks to get verbally belittled. It sticks with you especially when it comes from someone older…supposedly more respectful.. or someone you care about.. It’s really sad.

Reply
7
REDSUNSET
3d ago

Parents are like GOD in the eyes of children. The power to make or break their child... and words along with actions impact children... thats how one can tell the 'good' seeds from 'broken' seeds... it all starts with the parents. My heart breaks for Children... the innocent.

Reply
4
Related
Stacy Wynn

Controlling Relationship Tendencies Always Backfire

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.
Walter Rhein

Opinion: Narcissistic Parents Refuse to Process Their Own Trauma

I have a lot of empathy for my narcissistic father. However, I don't want to spend any time with him. I know he’s in pain. He has been in pain my whole life. Narcissism runs in my family. It takes a courageous individual to break the cycle and insist on treating others with more kindness.
deseret.com

Perspective: A word to the wise

About a decade ago, at age 62, I had a rude awakening. While sitting in a restaurant, I caught myself staring at an old, frail-looking woman at a nearby table. Her clothes were raggedy and worn out. Her hands were dirty. As I watched her order free samples, I grew increasingly uncomfortable. “Why is she here at my favorite vegan restaurant,” I thought. “It’s so sad — those wrinkles, that frailty, the poverty and neediness. I’ll never be like that.”
HEALTH
Stacy Wynn

Toxic Behavioral Patterns Affect Relationships

My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
TheConversationAU

Do those viral '36 questions' actually lead to finding love?

The “36 questions of love” have taken the dating world by storm. First published in 1997 as part of scientific research into relationships, the 36 questions of love gained global popularity through Mandy Len Catron’s viral 2015 New York Times essay “To Fall in Love With Anyone, Do This”. In that essay, she outlines how she used the 36 questions with a university acquaintance on a casual night out. The result was the two fell in love, not dissimilar to two research participants who took part in the study back in 1997. In the publishing of that essay, a phenomenon...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fatherly

6 Things You Should Never, Ever Say to Your Partner

When you talk to someone all the time, you’re bound to say the wrong thing. Some comments will be stupid, others mean. But often these are heat-of-the-moment misfirings and an apology usually brings forgiveness. But then there are the words that you can’t walk back. They’re cruel, spiteful, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
purewow.com

These 6 Gaslighting Phrases Are the Markers of True Toxicity

Gaslighting is a communication technique in which someone causes you to question your own version of past events. Most times, it’s meant to make you feel like you’re losing your grip on reality. In its milder forms, gaslighting creates an unequal power dynamic in a relationship. But at its worst, gaslighting can actually be a form of mind-control and psychological abuse.
MENTAL HEALTH
Sachin

Opinion: Signs that someone isn't really in love with you

** This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Everyone desires to be loved, but sometimes we get drawn in by those who want something from us. It’s essential to discern our love because sometimes the person you’re dating may not love you.
marriage.com

15 Best Ways to Emotionally Detach From a Narcissist

Being in a relationship with a narcissist can be challenging, but you might stick around, hoping that their behavior will change, and things will get better. Even if the relationship doesn’t improve, breaking free from a narcissist is never easy. Not only is it difficult to deal with the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 4 most narcissistic zodiac signs

As more and more people enter the world of astrology and zodiac signs, they can discover things about themselves that they never knew before. For some, these can be good things, for others, they can be flaws, such as narcissism. Here are the 4 most narcissistic zodiac signs. Sagittarius. A...
LIFESTYLE
marriage.com

Why Do Narcissists Refuse to Apologize- 5 Reasons

When a partner apologizes properly, the individual owns the part they played, fully acknowledging their partner’s feelings, and making it a goal to resolve the issue to each persons’ satisfaction with life lessons coming from the experience. When asking do narcissists apologize following this context, the answer would...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These four zodiac signs are the biggest pushovers

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20) These are people who are typically unconventional or even quirky and would like to do things their way, but not so much when in a group. They tend to defer to the majority in terms of how things should be done. This could be borne out of a need to fit in, or because of their tendency to put the needs of others above theirs.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

5 Harsh Truths About Narcissistic Love

Narcissists are incapable of truly loving you for who you really are. When narcissists say "I love you," what they mean is, "I love my fantasies about you." Once the thrill of the courtship is over, a narcissist will find fault and want you to change. If you stay in...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Signs your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

Finding out a partner has cheated is never easy - but most people would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about their significant other’s infidelities.To catch an unfaithful partner in the act or confirm suspicions, people turn to the experts; private investigators, who make it their life’s work to uncover hidden relationships and illicit affairs.As the ones that hunt down cheaters, private investigators know all of the signs that indicate someone is hiding something - or someone.We spoke to a top private investigator - a former federal agent - about the obvious signs someone is cheating, as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Debate the Existence of the Human Soul

The soul, once the purview of religion and spirituality, has received renewed attention from professionals in various science-based disciplines. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Britannica.com, Snopes.com, Wikipedia.org, Psychology Today, Time Magazine, The New Yorker, The National Academy of Science, and Evolution News & Science Today.
Odyssey

Odyssey

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Odyssey's mission is to affect positive social change by inviting people to share their perspectives, sharpen their opinions, and participate in meaningful conversations with others surrounding the topics they care about most. For more Odyssey content, sign up for our newsletter here: https://info.theodysseyonline.com/newsletter

 https://www.theodysseyonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy