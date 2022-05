Story by North Platte Catholic Schools Communications. North Platte Catholic Schools announce Brad Braithwait and Maddy Krebs will serve as Co-Athletic Directors. “These two individuals have been heavily involved with our school over the last few years.” Superintendent Kevin Dodson stated. “They know our Irish community, our coaching staff, and our student athletes. I’m confident they will do an amazing job overseeing all aspects of our athletic programs here at St. Pat’s.” "Brad and Maddy have a strong faith and share a great passion for our Irish athletics."

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO