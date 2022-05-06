ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New video shows car crash involving Jerry Jones

By Steven Rosenebaum
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

Your Friday Headlines, May 6th, 2022

DALLAS (CBSDFW.com) - New video shows the moment of impact and the aftermath of a car crash involving Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

TMZSports.com obtained the video from a driver who was rolling his dash cam Wednesday, around 6:10 p.m. It shows a silver sedan attempting to cross Harry Hines Boulevard in Downtown Dallas, when it was struck by a dark-colored sedan, which TMZ Sports reports Jones was driving.

Sources had previously told CBS 11 that Jones was not driving.

TMZ Sports

It's not clear from the video which driver was at fault. CBS 11 has filed a records request to DPD for the police report.

The video also shows Jones appearing to limp after he got out of his car, at one point rolling up his left pant leg to look at his lower leg.

TMZ Sports

Jones was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and was released later that night.

The Dallas Cowboys have not yet commented on the crash.

Bettie Adams
4d ago

Everyone one is talking about Jerry Jones. What about the other driver was he or she hurt? I'm not trying to be rude or anything, but, something should have been said about the other driver 🤔🙄 I know who Jerry Jones is and it's not all about him. Share the love for other people ❤💕💗♥

go blue
4d ago

Jerry Jones was not at fault. the other drive made an illegal left turn right in front of him. I'm am very familiar with that intersection. Jerry was NOT driving at a high rate of speed.

