Council Chair Charlie Zelle Discusses Widespread Safety Issues on Public Transit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Metro Transit Police Chief Eddie Frizell has resigned from his post to take a position as the next U.S. Marshal for the state. “We extend our sincere congratulation to Chief Frizell on this new chapter of his career,” said Regional Administrator Mary Bogie. “We are sorry to see him leave, but he has earned this opportunity and I couldn’t be happier for him.” Frizell was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on April 27 as the next marshal. The Met Council says it is launching a national search for the next chief, whose priorities will be recruiting and retaining staffing as more people return to riding public transit. In the meantime, Richard Grates will serve as interim chief. Grates, who most recently served as captain of Metro Transit’s patrol division, has been with the department since 2005 and worked in patrol, light rail safety, and investigations.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO