Minneapolis, MN

Council Chair Charlie Zelle Discusses Widespread Safety Issues on Public Transit

By admin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidership on Metro Transportation light rail, commuter rail, and buses is half of what it was before the epidemic, and even some longtime public transit proponents have criticized route cuts and an apparent increase in nuisance activities like smoking on train carriages, as well as certain higher-profile crimes. The...

CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

A senator was promoted by a nonprofit, then proposed $500,000 in state funding for it

Four months after a nonprofit called Somali TV Minnesota — a YouTube channel with 170,000 subscribers — endorsed his campaign, Sen. Omar Fateh introduced a bill that would give the nonprofit a half million dollars in state funding to provide arts and cultural programming. The post A senator was promoted by a nonprofit, then proposed $500,000 in state funding for it appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Metro Transit Police Chief Resigns, Takes Job As U.S. Marshal For MN

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Metro Transit Police Chief Eddie Frizell has resigned from his post to take a position as the next U.S. Marshal for the state. “We extend our sincere congratulation to Chief Frizell on this new chapter of his career,” said Regional Administrator Mary Bogie. “We are sorry to see him leave, but he has earned this opportunity and I couldn’t be happier for him.” Frizell was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on April 27 as the next marshal. The Met Council says it is launching a national search for the next chief, whose priorities will be recruiting and retaining staffing as more people return to riding public transit. In the meantime, Richard Grates will serve as interim chief. Grates, who most recently served as captain of Metro Transit’s patrol division, has been with the department since 2005 and worked in patrol, light rail safety, and investigations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Minnesota Traffic
Minneapolis, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Y-105FM

Speed, No Seatbelt Were Factors In Deadly Twin Cities Crash

Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - Speed is listed as a contributing factor in a deadly traffic crash in the Twin Cities. And the victim was not wearing a seatbelt. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting the wreck happened around 5:00 pm Saturday in Roseville. The State Patrol report says a car driven by 46-year-old Earl Anderson of Brooklyn Park was exiting Highway 36 when it went into a ditch, hit a fence, and rolled several times. It then struck some trees before coming to a rest.
ROSEVILLE, MN
George Floyd
CBS Minnesota

MSP Airport Looks To Hire 700 New Workers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is anticipating the busiest summer travel season since the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why there’s a job fair this Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at MSP Airport Terminal 1. Airport officials say with re-openings and expanded hours, they need to fill up to 700 positions. Companies will be hiring for restaurants, retail, airline jobs and security staff. Most employers at the airport pay more than minimum wage, which is $15 starting July 1. “Demand for travel has been high this year, and we are expecting a very busy summer travel season,” said Greg Mays, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Sun Country Airlines. “It’s an exciting time to be in the airline industry. That’s why we’re looking to add to our MSP airport operations team where you’ll greet and check-in our guests, ensure their bags are loaded, support the airplane at take-off and landing and cater to the airplane.” Click here for more information.
