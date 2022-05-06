ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul Businesswoman Gets Over One Year in Prison for Cheating IRS out of $1 Million

By admin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of a former St. Paul employment service was sentenced to 15 months in jail on Thursday for stealing $1.02 million in tax money by paying employees in cash. Shoua Isabelle Yang, 45, was charged in April 2021 with submitting fake tax returns while running AtWork Staffing on Rice Street...

John Pritchard
3d ago

You'll notice that the headline didn't say, "ASIAN ST. PAUL BUSINESSWOMAN"That would probably make her look bad.

