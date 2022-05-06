Take a Look Inside Pijja Palace, Silver Lake’s New Indian Pizza Parlor

The last few weeks haven’t been so sweet for Alice Kim and her husband, owners of Joe’s Ice Cream in the Richmond District. On April 29, they hosted an “Ice Cream with a Cop” event at their popular dessert shop. According to SFGATE, the couple thought it would be a fun way for kids and families to chat with local police. But DoggtownDro, a Watsonville-based anti-police activist and rapper, showed up at the event with other protestors, including the family of Keita O’Neil who was killed by a member of the San Francisco Police Department in 2017. Things went downhill fast as protestors said the police only agreed to the event to make themselves look better and waste city resources. They called this practice “copaganda,” a term mentioned at a San Francisco Board of Supervisors hearing in the first week of May about the use of taxpayer funds for police communications.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO