Take a Look Inside Pijja Palace, Silver Lake’s New Indian Pizza Parlor
By Mona Holmes
Eater
4 days ago
Back in late 2019, Avish Naran took over the former Happy Foot/Sad Foot clinic space on the corner of Sunset and Benton Way. He had a plan to convert the beloved landmark into an Indian pizza parlor called Pijja Palace, a new Silver Lake spot that adds bold Desi/Indian twists to...
Montebello shipping container food hall, community hub, and gathering spot BLVD MRKT has two new eateries coming into the fold. The two new vendors include wood-fired pizzeria La Crosta and the Chicken Koop Express. Mishelle Leblanc and Jason Moreno started Chicken Koop in 2015, expanding to locations in South El...
Westside option Cafe Ruisseau has announced plans for a third Los Angeles location, set further east from its Playa Vista and Santa Monica outposts. The new shop lands at Selma and Highland in Hollywood, in the bottom floor of the Modera Hollywood Apartments, with plans to arrive by early 2023 per What Now Los Angeles. Cafe Ruisseau first opened in Playa Vista 2017, with the second Santa Monica location arriving in 2020. Owner Edward Ackah-Miezah is part of the Black-owned coffee shop wave that debuted throughout LA over last four years.
Animal, the seminal Fairfax restaurant that launched the careers of chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo, is reopening on Wednesday, May 11. It’s been more than two years since the genre-bending dinner destination, known for its big flavors and boundary-pushing menu, last served a meal inside and now (save for a mock service last Saturday night) diners this week will be the first to return to action.
Chef Macku Chan, the engine behind respected eponymous Japanese dining spot Macku Sushi, in late April formally announced the closure of his Clybourn Avenue restaurant after a dozen years. The restaurant’s demise is sad news for its fans, many of whom shared well wishes and memories of past meals on social media.
New York City is bursting with stylish neighborhood wine bars these days, and one more is about to jump into the fray. Veteran restaurateur Jon Neidich — the operator behind famed downtown nightlife spot Acme, as well as hip Williamsburg spots Le Crocodile and Bar Blondeau — is headed to the Lower East Side to open Le Dive, a natural wine bar and cafe with a Parisian bent in the so-called Dimes Square area of the neighborhood, at 37 Canal Street, at Ludlow Street, on May 10.
Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam)
Aldi fan account,...
If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
You may already be eating Sicilian food without knowing it. What is probably the world’s most popular bar snack — fried calamari — is fundamentally Sicilian, and so is the eggplant relish (or is it a salad?) called caponata. And, of course, the thick, square slices of Sicilian pizza found in nearly every neighborhood pizzeria, more properly called focaccia or sfincione.
The brash, expletive-dropping celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is opening a restaurant in Times Square. AMNewYork reports that Ramsay is bringing his fish-and-chips chain — called Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, of course — to 1500 Broadway, near Seventh Avenue. Like the chain’s other outposts in Orlando and Las Vegas, this restaurant will stock fried fish and chips, as well as shrimp, lobster, and chicken. Ramsay joins a few other new restaurants luring in tourists in the neighborhood, including a four-story Planet Hollywood and Brooklyn Chop House’s 25,000-square-foot expansion that includes a members-only NFT restaurant.
When a power surge forced the Block in Midtown to close suddenly on Mother’s Day, the ownership behind the popular brunch spot decided not to let the grits, chicken wings, and other favorite menu items prepared for the day to go to waste. Owner Stephanie Byrd told WDIV that...
More good news for Echo Park: The former Winsome space at the base of the glassy Elysian apartment building is coming back to life, and there are big plans to activate the dining room all day long. While the restaurant portion of the property has been mostly closed since 2019, Clark Street did (until March) operate a small cafe at the front of the space. Now the room is humming anew thanks to the Farm Cup Coffee team, and within months there could be a finer-dining evening menu in place that might shake up the neighborhood.
Much-anticipated and long-delayed J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse opens its doors on Tuesday, May 10, in Silver Spring. The modern American restaurant (8606 Colesville Road) is from restaurateur Jerry Hollinger of The Daily Dish and The Dish & Dram. The menu evokes a classic chophouse with a few modern twists: kimchi accents the chilled seafood platter at the raw bar and beef tartare is topped with local quail egg yolk. There’s a pasta section with dishes like linguine and clams, and a lengthy section devoted to steak with add-ons like butter-poached crab or jumbo shrimp and sauces like chimichurri or creamy horseradish. J. Hollinger’s fills the hole left by neighborhood chophouse the Classics, which closed in 2018, and originally opened in 1998 as Ray’s the Classics under founder Michael Landrum. Originally intended for a fall 2021 opening and then for a March opening, chef and Charlie Palmer alum Mike Ellis made headlines in March for his good deed of making meals for neighboring residents displaced by an apartment building explosion.
A new Korean barbecue restaurant will open in the South Congress neighborhood. Gangnam Korean BBQ will be found at 1100 Little Texas Lane. While there aren’t a whole lot of details about the restaurant, it should entail an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue option. The opening date isn’t known either.
Jane’s Hideaway has been a downtown oasis for live music and cocktails since opening in Nashville’s Printers Alley two years ago, but soon owner John Peet will close up shop on Third Avenue and bring the venue, bar, and restaurant to a new home in East Nashville (407 Gallatin Ave.).
CAPITOL HILL — Kent-based restaurant and food truck Paperepas Venezuelan Food is bringing its empanadas, arepas, and plátanos to Capitol Hill. The new restaurant, located in the Broadway Building at 1620 Broadway, is opening in the next few weeks. CAPITOL HILL — Marco Casas Beaux, the man behind...
Mission Dolores already lays claim to some of San Francisco’s most notable culinary destinations — and has welcomed a handful of hot newcomers in recent months as well. Now there’s yet another restaurant set to debut on 18th Street just a couple of blocks from the park, and there’s a good chance it’s going to be a line-inducing kind of situation. On Wednesday, May 18, Handroll Project will officially open its doors to diners, transforming the former Al’s Deli space into a lofty, white-walled pitstop for temaki, those easy-to-hold sushi rolls wrapped in shiny sheets of nori.
Everyone has to drink water, especially in our hydration-obsessed era, and it’s that fact that has turned bottled water into a multi-billion dollar industry. When you walk down the water aisle, there are seemingly endless options, from alkaline to mineral to vapor-distilled, all promising to make your body healthier than plain old tap water.
Since humans could contemplate their existence, they have looked to the stars for guidance. We have assigned meaning to planets and stars and celestial movements, grasping for answers. Am I alone in this universe? Do my ancestors speak through you? Can your placements help me know myself? And now, finally, What kind of salad should I eat if I’m a Virgo?
The last few weeks haven’t been so sweet for Alice Kim and her husband, owners of Joe’s Ice Cream in the Richmond District. On April 29, they hosted an “Ice Cream with a Cop” event at their popular dessert shop. According to SFGATE, the couple thought it would be a fun way for kids and families to chat with local police. But DoggtownDro, a Watsonville-based anti-police activist and rapper, showed up at the event with other protestors, including the family of Keita O’Neil who was killed by a member of the San Francisco Police Department in 2017. Things went downhill fast as protestors said the police only agreed to the event to make themselves look better and waste city resources. They called this practice “copaganda,” a term mentioned at a San Francisco Board of Supervisors hearing in the first week of May about the use of taxpayer funds for police communications.
Outdoor restaurants will become a permanent feature of U.K. high streets thanks to new dining laws included in the 2022 Queen’s Speech. Councils will be able to move forward from temporary pavement licenses, which were crucial to the recovery of London’s restaurants during and from the COVID-19 pandemic, and grant permanent dispensation for al fresco dining.
Comments / 0