Buffalo will be getting a new waterfront dining option in the First Ward. A new beach bar is planned for 310 Ohio Street, which is right across the river from Buffalo Riverworks. I have always said that Buffalo is an amazing city, especially because of how much water access we have. Yes, it's cold many months out of the year and we get tons of snow, but in the summer, we are popping!

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO