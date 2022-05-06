ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Biden calls on Congress to pass Innovation Act

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Fox 19
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - President Joe Biden’s Air Force One landed at CVG Friday afternoon for his visit to the Greater Cincinnati area. His visit took him into the northern suburbs, where he met with manufacturing leaders as he promoted a new program to bolster American-made technology. The president...

www.fox19.com

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

The Biden gig is up

As Joe Biden’s presidential approval numbers continue to slip, it is reasonable to ask at what point is the Biden administration politically unsalvageable. The clear evidence is that the Biden policies are not working well for most, including for Biden voters. A trend of buyer’s remorse is developing among young, independent, women (you don’t have to be a biologist to read poll numbers either), and minority voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Hamilton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Congress, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox News

Joe Biden won't run in 2024

President Joe Biden reportedly told former President Barack Obama he will run for re-election. It doesn’t matter what Biden tells anyone today. What matters is what is about to happen in November. In a little over six months, Republicans will likely win the House and the Senate. As important...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Transportation Department#Wxix#Cvg Friday#American#United Performance Metals#The White House#Ge Aviation#Lockheed#Raytheon#Siemens Energy#Honeywell#Northrup Grumman#Fairfield City Schools
The Independent

Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere

After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Everybody's mad at Biden

President Biden is lucky to have a dog, because he’s losing friends within his own party while facing midterm combat from Republicans. Surging inflation has forced Biden to seek ways to generate more oil and natural gas production, to bring down gasoline prices well above $4 per gallon, along with heat and electricity costs that have been soaring as well. Biden began his presidency with the most aggressive environmental agenda ever in the White House, including a pathway to a no-carbon power sector by 2035. Yet Biden has accomplished few of his climate goals, with little sign of a breakthrough any time this year. Meanwhile, climate activists who have strongly supported Biden are now charging him with abandoning the cause, leaving Biden unpopular on both sides of the energy and climate debate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy