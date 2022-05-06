Get 50% off European train adventures with the big Interrail sale

Whatever preconceptions you might bring to the Unboxed festival – formerly known as the Festival of Brexit, but it’s a bit more complicated than that – there’s absolutely no denying that Londoners don’t really need to worry about it that much, as hardly any of the events are actually coming to us. The solitary exception is ‘Dreamachine’, a new version of a 1959 creation by artist Brion Gysin that essentially used flickering lights to make audiences hallucinate. This fancy update is being billed as an ‘immersive experience’, and comes from musician Jon Hopkins and Turner-winning art ensemble Assemble. The basic goal is still presumably to make you hallucinate, though the design is far more sophisticated, and there’s a non-flickering light option (‘deep listening’) for those who don’t get on with flickering lights, as opposed to the full on ‘high sensory’ version. It sounds interesting, at least, and it’s completely free.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO