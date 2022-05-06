Rainey: Let's honor health pros during National Nurses Week

National Nurses Week is May 6-12, an annual celebration that recognizes the critical role nurses perform in our hospitals and for our community. This year, we recognize our nurses for their continued commitment and unfailing dedication to our patients and their families, and for always being our foundation of healing.

Abrazo supports its caregivers and staff with opportunities to grow both professionally and personally. Nurses at Abrazo can take advantage of our Clinical Ladder program that benefits participants, our patients and our network by supporting lifelong learners through a team-based approach.

The Abrazo Clinical Ladder program is an example of how nurses can have a voice in patient care. It is open to all levels of bedside nurses including new grads and new hires. Participants are eligible for a bonus of up to $5000 upon completion of the program.

Points are earned for clinical practice, leadership, community service, education, quality and evidence-based practice, and professional development. Mentors help guide you through the process.

The Clinical Ladder is a great way to develop as nurse, not only to learn about additional disciplines, it helps prepare you to advance in your career, and support community wellness when Abrazo offers screenings and health education to the public.

Abrazo’s growth as a network and investment in talent and resources help attract quality nurses to its hospitals.

It is one of the Valley’s largest health systems, with advanced expertise in cardiovascular, stroke and neurosciences, complex orthopedics and spine, minimally invasive surgery and maternity services. Planning is underway for a new medical campus and hospital in Buckeye.

We are growing as a health system, investing in our future. Abrazo hospitals offer competitive pay and benefits, support and growth opportunities. Our culture embodies a community built on care, with concern for the well-being of others — for our patients as well as our employees and caregivers.

Abrazo Health hospitals are actively recruiting for nurses and staff to join our facilities across the Valley. On-site and virtual hiring events are promoted through social media, employment websites and other outlets to attract new grad and experienced nurses. Hiring bonuses and other incentives like tuition and continuing education support are available for eligible staff.

To learn more about current open positions at Abrazo hospitals, visit AbrazoHealth.com/careers.

Editor’s note: Sue Rainey, RN, is market chief nurse executive for Abrazo Health and chief nursing officer at Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear.