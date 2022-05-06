ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirschner: America has many current crises to consider

The word “crisis” comes from the Greek “turning point.” The dictionary defines it as “a crucial point or situation.”

We currently use it to define a multitude of issues facing the World, the United States or, each of us, as an individual.

Let me list a “baker’s dozen” plus a few more. You take your choice:

COVID. Climate. Opioids. Suicide. Education. Ukraine. A nuclear war. Immigration. Inflation. Housing. Homelessness. Election integrity. Alzheimer’s. Autism. Health care. Aging. Long-term care. Student loan debt. The erosion of the middle class.

