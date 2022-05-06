ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 News: FIA Investigating Ferrari After Potential Rule Break Before Miami Grand Prix

By Alex Harrington
Grand Tour Nation
Grand Tour Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Ferrari and four other lucky teams had the opportunity to test out Pirelli’s new 2023 tyres over a couple of day’s testing. But now, Ferrari has been called into question as to whether or not they followed regulations following the testing. Ferrari ran with two...

www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Miami Grand Prix boss open to changing track after Lewis Hamilton ‘B&Q car park’ jibe

Miami Grand Prix chief Tom Garfinkel anticipates changes will be made to Formula One’s newest circuit after Lewis Hamilton compared it to a B&Q car park.Seven-time world champion Hamilton criticised the tight left-right chicane at Turns 14 and 15 of the purpose-built temporary layout which runs round the Hard Rock Stadium – home of NFL’s Miami Dolphins – and called for it to be removed.Red Bull’s Sergio Perez also described the track surface – which incorporates private access roads – as a “joke”, and it is feared overtaking will be difficult in Sunday’s race because there is not enough grip...
NFL
Vogue Magazine

Formula 1, But Make It Fashion: Lewis Hamilton on the Miami Grand Prix (and More)

The stars shone brightly in Miami for the city’s inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix race yesterday—Barack Obama, Michael Jordan, Venus and Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Bad Bunny, Pharrell, Hailee Steinfeld, and Tom Brady, to name just a few—but for die-hard F1 fans (okay, and maybe a few late converts via Netflix’s hit Drive to Survive series), the real action was above the Mercedes AMG Petronas garage. Seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and his teammate George Russell, along with the team’s legendary principal, Toto Wolff, visited the Ritz-Carlton’s Silver Arrows Lounge after qualifying and before the race itself to discuss team strategy and offer their thoughts on everything from the track layout and conditions (“rubbish” was Russell’s frank opinion of the latter) to the recent difficulties the team has had with their car. (In short: After years of dominating Formula 1, Mercedes Petronas has been plagued this season by a new car with a range of technical issues, and Hamilton in particular has found himself in an odd position: Fighting for middle–of-the-pack points instead of podium finishes.)
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Autoweek.com

Haas F1 Team Suffers Late Disaster in Miami

The Haas F1 team made gains from its eighth-row lockout in qualifying as both Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen crept into points contention late in the Formula 1 Miami GP Sunday. Schumacher took a late restart from ninth while Magnussen was 13th and on fresh tires. But Schumacher’s race unravelled...
MIAMI, FL
CarBuzz.com

New Dodge Hornet Almost Ready To Show Its Face

Just like Hollywood, car manufacturers love to revive titles that should be left to the annals of history. The Dodge Hornet is the latest name to be brought back from the dead only to be reincarnated as something entirely different from the original. Back in 2020, we heard rumors that the famed Hornet could be returning to the Dodge family, and in 2021 that rumor was confirmed. Since then we've learned that the new Hornet will be returning as an SUV, and not just any SUV: it's going to be based on the rather attractive Alfa Romeo Tonale. Fast forward to February, and we actually managed to grab a few leaked spy shots of the new car. Now that the Hornet is well and truly out of the hive, Dodge has officially announced a reveal date.
CARS
The Independent

George Russell disagrees with Toto Wolff’s assessment of Mercedes’ ‘diva’ car

George Russell has called the Mercedes car a “killer” to drive and says Toto Wolff’s assessment of the car being a “diva” is an understatement.Wolff has described the Mercedes car as being on an ”edge” as Russell and Lewis Hamilton has struggled to come to grips with it this season.Mercedes are yet to crack Formula One’s new car regulations and have been left behind by Red Bull and Ferrari due to their problems with ‘porpoising’.“Toto is throwing the word ‘diva’ around a lot about the car - but that is an understatement because it is so unpredictable,” Russell said after...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet the Speedy, 7,800 HP Superyacht That Thinks It’s a Ferrari

Click here to read the full article. Breathe the word “Superfast” in the company of any red-blooded car aficionado, and it’s guaranteed to conjure-up images of Ferrari’s classic 500 Superfast from the ‘60s and, more recently, the thundering V-12-engined 812 Superfast. So, if you’re Italy’s AB Yachts and you’re looking to name your fastest, most thrilling yacht ever—the 68-mph, 7,800-horsepower, AB 100—you could do worse than christen it “Superfast.” The Viareggio-based yard—part of the NEXT Yacht Group—created this first AB 100 Superfast for a European client who, according to AB Yachts’ head of sales Giacomo Benelli, had an all-consuming passion for going...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fia#Grand Tour#Pirelli#Imola#Autosport#Tcc
Top Speed

F1: Max Verstappen Storms to Victory in a Hot and Humid Inaugural Miami Grand Prix

The reigning F1 World Champion, Max Verstappen, raced superbly to take the win at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. The Dutchman took the lead away from the Reds of Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz in the early stages of the race. It was only the safety car phase, 16 laps before the finish that could have altered Verstappen’s dominance on the quick Miami track, but Max kept his cool and got the job done.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Christian Horner admits Red Bull got ‘lucky’ after Ferrari missed key opportunity in Miami

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner admitted they got “lucky” that rivals Ferrari did not make the most of a late safety car to pit for fresh tyres at the Miami Grand Prix.Max Verstappen was on course for a straight-forward victory in the inaugural Miami race after passing both Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to lead. But a safety car with 14 laps of the race remaining, triggered after Lando Norris collided with Pierre Gasly and crashed out, led to the tightening of the field. Verstappen had to fight over the closing stages of the race to hold off...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Watches added to F1 jewellery ban as drivers risk $265,000 fine

Formula 1 drivers have been told that watches will be added to the sport’s jewellery ban, with fines for contravention of the rules potentially as high as $265,000. As part of a safety push by the FIA to prevent injuries in the event of accidents and especially fires, drivers have been instructed to remove all jewellery from this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Alonso penalized to P11 post-Miami GP

Fernando Alonso has lost his points finish in the Miami Grand Prix after a post-race penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. The Spaniard had an eventful race, touching Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap then being hit with a five-second time penalty for causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at Turn 1 when overtaking the AlphaTauri. At the end of the race, Alonso — who was trying to get clear of a group of cars behind — was investigated for twice leaving the track and gaining an advantage, with one earning him a black and white warning flag.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Column: F1′s hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Grand Prix was hot, from the party scene to the weather, but it faced nearly impossible expectations. The celebrity watching was top level, certainly for a motorsports event. There was Paris Hilton, using a portable fan to cool herself as she danced in front of the McLaren garage on race day. Serena and Venus Williams holding hands as they navigated the pre-race grid in summer dresses. Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican entertainment icon, making a flashy entrance in an all-pink suit while hanging with Sergio Perez, Red Bull’s Mexican driver.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Toto Wolff admits Mercedes ‘flying in the fog’ despite improvements in Miami

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says his team have been “flying in the fog” since the start of the season due to their difficulties with Formula One’s new car regulations.The team haven’t performed as most would have expected, only grabbing two podiums this campaign so far with no race wins. Mercedes did see some improvements at the last grand prix in Miami but Wolff admitted they still are a long way off from where they expected to be.“We have been [struggling] straight from the beginning, flying in the fog a little bit,” explained Wolff, per GP Fans. “And it is...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin Is In Huge Financial Trouble

Aston Martin has never quite had a good grip on finances, but when Lawrence Stroll invested heavily in the company, he brought in Tobias Moers from Mercedes-AMG. This helped streamline a great many projects, but the CEO has now been replaced by a former Ferrari executive, suggesting that he wasn't as effective as hoped. And after recent comments from Formula 1 drivers that the Vantage safety car is too slow, the news is negative on almost all fronts. It's quite clear that the brand needs the support of its partners more than ever, and based on the automaker's own financial reports, that support can't come soon enough.
BUSINESS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Miami Grand Prix reaction as Lewis Hamilton bemoans Mercedes strategy after Max Verstappen win

Follow live news and reaction as Max Verstappen held off a late charge from Charles Leclerc to win the inaugural Miami Grand Prix and close the gap to the Ferrari driver at the top of the championship standings.Verstappen looked to be closing in on a dominant win after passing both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz from third place but a late safety car, triggered after Pierre Gasly collided with Lando Norris, set up a thrilling finish.The safety car led to the tightening of the field with 14 laps remaining. It worked out well George Russell - who was able to pit for mediums - and the Mercedes driver passed team-mate Lewis Hamilton to finish fifth.But Verstappen was able to retain his lead over Leclerc, just as Sainz protected his place on the podium from Sergio Perez as the Spaniard recovered from consecutive DNFs.Follow all the fallout, live news and reaction from the F1 Miami Grand Prix below:
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Esteban Ocon says eighth place ‘like a victory’ after back of grid start

Esteban Ocon says his eighth place finish at the Miami Grand Prix felt like a “victory” after starting at the back of the grid.The Alpine driver performed well to bag four points for his team and he said it meant more as there was a “mountain to climb” in the fifth race of the season.“I am delighted, I think it is a victory for us,” he told Motorsport.com. “There was clearly a mountain to climb for all of us, but I think from the strategy to the radio calls, the tyre management, everything was perfect today. And to end up...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Mercedes Chief Considers Abandoning Sidepod-less Design For Barcelona GP

Toto Wolff has laid out the next steps for Mercedes, who are set to decide whether or not to abandon their sidepod-less design at the Spanish GP. Suggestions have been made that Mercedes could return to a more conventional sidepod design, with their current configuration seemingly too difficult to optimise. Speaking to the-race.com, Toto Wolff […] The post F1 News: Mercedes Chief Considers Abandoning Sidepod-less Design For Barcelona GP appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Nation

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy