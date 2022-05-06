ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter to visit the UK for the first time

By Alexandra Hurtado
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are bringing their kids to the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth ’s Platinum Jubilee. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said (via HELLO! ): “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”

Prince Harry reveals daughter Lilibet’s recent milestone

The upcoming trip will mark Lilibet Diana ’s first trip to the UK, where her father and big brother, Archie Harrison , were born. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California in 2020. Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter, who was named after the Queen, last June at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkZiV_0fVFZSWh00 WireImage
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “excited and honoured” to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their kids

It seems Lili might be celebrating her first birthday (June 4) in the UK. The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend 2022 is taking place Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 5.

While Meghan and Harry have appeared on the palace balcony for Trooping the Colour in the past, they will not be making an apearance this year . A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said (via HELLO! ): “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2 June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

Meghan recently returned to the UK with her husband. Ahead of the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Her Majesty at Windsor . “Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her, you know? She’s on great form,” Harry later told TODAY ’s Hoda Kotb . “She’s always got a great sense of humor with me and I’m making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her.”

Asked at the time if he would return for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Harry said, “I don’t know yet. There’s lots of things, security issues and everything else. So, this is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her.”

