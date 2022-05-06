ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers 2022 NFL draft hindsight redo mock

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GviPV_0fVFZNMI00

The 2022 NFL draft is already a week old and when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers, most fans and pundits agree it was rock solid. The team potentially got their next franchise quarterback and a pair of big-play wide receivers. This isn’t to diminish the rest of the draft but when the story of this Steelers draft is told, Kenny Pickett, George Pickens and Calvin Austin will drive the story.

But could the Steelers have done even better? Let’s take a look.

First round

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pd89W_0fVFZNMI00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh went with former Pitt star Kenny Pickett in hopes he can replace Ben Roethlisberger. There was a thought that the Steelers should have waited until next year and roll with Mitch Trubisky for 2022. If the Steelers had passed on Pickett, my pick would have either been Florida State edge Jermain Johnson or Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

Second round

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJuEv_0fVFZNMI00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

There is no denying the talent of Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. There is also no denying his reputation off the field proceeds him. This is very much a boom or bust type of pick and comes at a serious position of need. If Pickens can learn to be a professional he has a bright future. If not, the fact the Steelers selected him over Alec Pierce and Skyy Moore who went in the next two picks will be questioned.

Third round

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XstJo_0fVFZNMI00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The pick of DeMarvin Leal was something of a head-scratcher. Not that I think he’s a bad player. He underperformed in 2021 but there’s potential. Nevertheless, this pick makes me feel super lukewarm like the pick of Isaiahh Loudermilk last season. Multiple players were taken after Leal including former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and former Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall who Pittsburgh showed offseason interest in and have excellent potential.

Fourth round

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDi71_0fVFZNMI00
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

In my opinion, this pick was the best of the entire draft for the Steelers. To have speedy wide receiver Calvin Austin III still on the board at this point was unexpected and I’m very glad the Steelers chose to double up on the position. No reason to even consider another guy here.

Sixth round

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzJqh_0fVFZNMI00
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Drafting Cam Heyward’s brother Connor is a cool story but thankfully the former Michigan State running back and tight end can play. If the Steelers give him a fair shot on offense, there’s no reason he couldn’t make the 53-man roster and bump either an existing running back or take over the third tight end role. No reason to consider another pick here.

Seventh round

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2Zhx_0fVFZNMI00
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The difference between the players taken in the seventh round and those signed as undrafted free agents is small. Teams use a draft pick on a guy they are afraid they won’t be able to sign after the draft so it isn’t always about the best player. This is certainly the case with the Steelers. They opted for linebacker Brian Robinson who has limited experience at the position and quarterback Chris Oladokun. If you are going to roll the dice on a couple of guys, why not choose positions of need?

Hindsight mock draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8TVn_0fVFZNMI00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ok, the time has come for me to share with you my mock draft using all hindsight which is always good for some hate from the fans. Enjoy.

First round-DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Second round-WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Third round-QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Fourth round-WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Sixth round-TE Connor Heyward, Michigan State

Seventh round-CB Kalon Barnes, Baylor

Seventh round-EDGE Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys offseason after NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft came and went, so let’s predict some things involving the Dallas Cowboys. Now that the Dallas Cowboys completed a largely forgettable NFL Draft when compared their usual attention-grabbing standards, there are things to predict about “America’s Team” heading into the heart of the NFL offseason.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Georgia State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Florida State
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News

Erin Andrews seems to be fired up about working with Tom Brady in the near future. On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Brady will be joining Fox Sports once his playing days are over. That could be after this season, in five seasons, or perhaps even 10 seasons from now.
NFL
FanSided

Josh McDaniels continues to plunder Bill Belichick’s Patriots personnel

Are we going to witness the smackdown of all smackdowns when the New England Patriots square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022?. Josh McDaniels, who jettisoned the Pats this offseason to take the head job in Las Vegas, has now completed the trifecta. He first began by swiping coaches from Bill Belichick’s staff, which seemingly broke the six-time champion’s No. 1 rule. Then he took a key player in Brandon Bolden (and others) in free agency.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Class of 2025 point guard says he’s a UNC fan; What does it mean for recruitment?

Hubert Davis and his staff are starting to build their recruiting boards for future classes, hoping to land some big talent for the UNC basketball program. While UNC has their eyes on the 2024 class, the focus will begin to shift to the 2025 class as well. One prospect that has started to gain attention from programs is point guard Mikel Brown Jr. The 5-foot-11, 140-pound guard has a total of five offers in his recruitment so far, with Auburn, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Florida, and Presbyterian. But could the Tar Heels get involved sooner or later? Brown Jr. offered up an interesting...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Former Browns CB Erich Barnes Passes Away

Cornerback Erich Barnes, whose 14-year NFL career included 7 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, has passed away. The hard-hitting, 6-time Pro Bowler, succumbed to an unspecified long illness on April 29 in New York. Barnes grew up as a Cleveland Browns fan before the Bears signed him and traded him...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What draft analysts said about Colts S Nick Cross

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprising move late on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft when they traded back into the third round to select former Maryland safety Nick Cross. After making three selections on the offensive side of the ball on Day 2, general manager Chris Ballard and the rest of the draft room couldn’t help themselves. They had to find a way to get Cross to Indy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Brady to outearn Romo and Aikman in TV, shopping for bubble players, Black Friday football?

It was a day when the world was reminded what a cash cow the NFL is. There’s so much money in the business of pro football that Fox Sports has already reportedly promised a broadcasting job to Tom Brady for whenever he decides to step away from actually playing. What’s more, he’s set to earn more per year than the current record-holders (both ex-Cowboys quarterbacks) combined.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy