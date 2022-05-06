ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, CA

D.D. CROIX – FBN# 20226632410

By Newspaper Editor
thenewportnews.com
 2 days ago

The following company is doing business as: D.D. CROIX, 21856 MICHIGAN LANE, LAKE FOREST, CA 92630-. This business...

thenewportnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Orange County, CA
Business
County
Orange County, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Business
City
Lake Forest, CA
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Clemente News
FOX 5 San Diego

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 3, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS San Francisco

California condors reintroduced to North Coast redwoods

KLAMATH, Calif. (CNN) -- The critically endangered California condor has been absent from Northern California redwood forests for over a century -- until Tuesday, when the Yurok Tribe and Redwood National and State Parks reintroduced two birds to the woodland area, the culmination of a 15-year reintroduction project.California condors have been out of Northern California's redwoods since 1892, according to a statement from the Yurok Tribe, California's largest Native American tribe.There are only around 200 adult California condors left in the wild, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Of these, only 93 have produced offspring."For countless generations,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy