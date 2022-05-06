D.D. CROIX – FBN# 20226632410

KLAMATH, Calif. (CNN) -- The critically endangered California condor has been absent from Northern California redwood forests for over a century -- until Tuesday, when the Yurok Tribe and Redwood National and State Parks reintroduced two birds to the woodland area, the culmination of a 15-year reintroduction project.California condors have been out of Northern California's redwoods since 1892, according to a statement from the Yurok Tribe, California's largest Native American tribe.There are only around 200 adult California condors left in the wild, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Of these, only 93 have produced offspring."For countless generations,...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO