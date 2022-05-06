ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

AQUINO CARPET – FBN# 20226632427

By Newspaper Editor
thenewportnews.com
 2 days ago

The following company is doing business as: AQUINO CARPET, 1955 W GREENLEAF AVE APT B, ANAHEIM, CA 92801. This business...

thenewportnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Megadrought threatens California power blackouts this summer

The historic drought choking off rivers and reservoirs from the Rocky Mountains to the California coast is threatening to strain power grids this summer, raising the specter of blackouts and forcing the region to rely on more fossil fuels. Many reservoirs that should be brimming with spring snowmelt show bathtub...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

5 Best Places to Live in California

Thinking of moving ot California? You’re not alone. Spectacular weather, the largest economy in the country, and endless entertainment options are just a few of the reasons that more people live in California than any other state. From the sandy SoCal beaches to the forests of towering redwood trees and all of the agricultural land in between, the West Coast offers endless coastline and sunshine. Whether it’s pop culture or politics, the Golden State is a global trendsetter. While we couldn’t pick the best place to live in California, we did narrow it down to 5. Here’s our list of the best places to live in California:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Plight of the California Condor: An Outsider’s Guide, From Gold Rush-era Decline to Now

As the first California condor takes flight into the state’s redwoods in over a century, it’s time to take a look back at how we got here. At 10:12 AM Pacific on Tuesday, May 3, California condor A3 looked to the blue sky above ancestral redwood trees. With little hesitation, she leaped out into the wild; free, and the first of her kind to greet this homeland in 130 years. And it’s all thanks to a historic partnership between the Yurok Tribe and Redwood National and State Parks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Cars
Local
California Business
Anaheim, CA
Cars
City
San Clemente, CA
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Business
Orange County, CA
Business
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Cars
CBS San Francisco

California condors reintroduced to North Coast redwoods

KLAMATH, Calif. (CNN) -- The critically endangered California condor has been absent from Northern California redwood forests for over a century -- until Tuesday, when the Yurok Tribe and Redwood National and State Parks reintroduced two birds to the woodland area, the culmination of a 15-year reintroduction project.California condors have been out of Northern California's redwoods since 1892, according to a statement from the Yurok Tribe, California's largest Native American tribe.There are only around 200 adult California condors left in the wild, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Of these, only 93 have produced offspring."For countless generations,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy