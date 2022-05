Delaware Tech Softball Team 2022 Delaware Technical Community College’s softball team finished the regular season with a 28-2 record and has earned the top seed in this weekend’s NJCAA Region 19 Softball Tournament. Delaware Tech will also host the double elimination tournament on May 13 and 14 at the Georgetown campus. The winner of this tournament will advance to the ... Read More

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 8 MINUTES AGO